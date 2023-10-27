Susan Noles is jealous of Gerry Turner's meeting with Kris Jenner. ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 66-year-old wedding officiant the day after her Golden Bachelor elimination aired, and she revealed how she feels about her ex's meeting with her celebrity doppelgänger.

"He came up and told me afterwards. I was like, 'How dare you. You were there and you did not call me?'" Susan told ET with a laugh of Gerry's recent visit with The Kardashians matriarch. "Gerry goes, 'I know, I know, I know, I know.' He was saying how lovely they were. [He said,], 'They made us stay for dinner. They didn't want us to leave.' I go, 'Really, you're going to rub it in now? I thought we were friends.'"

Susan is hopeful that one day she'll get to "have a sit-down" with Kris herself. In the meantime, she's thrilled with the physical comparisons between her and the media mogul.

"I've gotten that for 20-plus years. I think I remind people of her because I have short dark hair and I like to dress... but, I mean, I might have had this haircut first," Susan joked. "I don't know. I've had this haircut for a long time."

As for how she feels about Kris, Susan said, "I admire her brains, how she took that and made that business -- and through reality TV, no less. With her girls, every one of them are famous. I would just love to sit down and talk with her. I think she's beautiful. I always take it as a compliment [when people compare us]."

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Though she didn't find a romantic connection with Gerry on The Golden Bachelor, Susan told ET that she's thankful for her experience.

"I always wanted to find love. I love being in love and I want to grow old with somebody, so I took a chance... I went there to fall in love. I ended up falling in love with the women," Susan said of her fellow contestants, before discussing the leading man himself.

"Gerry and I went to friendship mode. We are buddies. I'll be his friend forever," she said. "... Gerry's a beautiful man, a gentleman, a Midwesterner. I have a big personality. I think he needed somebody that was a little more meek and [who would] look at him with adoring eyes... We had conversations that meant a lot. He said I had so much empathy and strength like his wife, so he really saw the real me, which was a bonding moment for us. It was beautiful."

Going forward, Susan is focused on "living my best life," whether or not that includes a man.

"One thing I figured out about myself [is that] I was always a woman that thought she needed a man. I realized that I am a woman that a man needs," she said. "... I'm open and willing [to dating]. I don't want to go back on a dating site, because it's not organic anymore... If it happens, it happens."

In that vein, if The Golden Bachelorette were to be announced, Susan would be prepared to lead the season.

"Hell yeah," she said. "Give me 20 or 22 men, I'm bound to fall in love with a couple of them."

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC. Follow along Gerry Turner's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

RELATED CONTENT: