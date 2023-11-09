Susan Noles is delighted that her famous doppelganger has reached out! On Thursday's "The Women Tell All" special of The Golden Bachelor, host Jesse Palmer played a video from Kris Jenner to Gerry Turner's exes.

"To all the women on The Golden Bachelor, this has been the most amazing season I have watched in all these years, literally since Trista and Ryan," Kris said in the video of the first-ever Bachelorette, Trista Sutter, and her husband, Ryan. "Thank you for giving us so much joy, so much pleasure. You guys have been such an inspiration to me and my family. We are obsessed with all of you."

Kris couldn't end her video without a special acknowledgment to Susan, who many have pointed out shares a striking resemblance to the reality star.

"Susan, you are amazing," Kris said. "Love your style, love the hair. You nailed it, doll."

The message left Susan in tears and declaring, "I love her," sentiments she later confirmed in an interview with ET's Denny Directo.

"I have to do lunch. I said that the whole time," Susan said. "I've admired that woman for a woman for a long, long time."

It turns out that Kris recorded the video at Gerry's request, after she invited him to watch an episode of The Golden Bachelor with her, her daughter, Kendall Jenner, and Kendall's boyfriend, Bad Bunny.

"I asked her if she would do a shoutout to women on the show -- especially to Susan who's kind of her lookalike," Gerry told ET at the CMA Awards on Wednesday.

The move had to mean a lot to Susan, as she previously told ET that she was jealous Gerry got to hang out with her famous lookalike.

"He came up and told me afterwards. I was like, 'How dare you. You were there and you did not call me?'" Susan said. "Gerry goes, 'I know, I know, I know, I know.' He was saying how lovely they were. [He said,], 'They made us stay for dinner. They didn't want us to leave.' I go, 'Really, you're going to rub it in now? I thought we were friends.'"

Susan's admiration of Kris is more than skin deep, as she told ET, "I admire her brains, how she took that and made that business -- and through reality TV, no less. With her girls, every one of them are famous. I would just love to sit down and talk with her. I think she's beautiful. I always take it as a compliment [when people compare us]."

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC. Follow along Gerry Turner's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

RELATED CONTENT: