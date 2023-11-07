Gerry Turner's Fantasy Suite activities may not be what fans expect. The Golden Bachelor's leading man appeared on Tamron Hall on Tuesday, and was questioned by the host on if he'd be "knocking boots" during his upcoming overnight dates with his final two women.

The "Texas euphemism for intimacy," Gerry said, was a "misdirect" and not really "what those Fantasy Suites were for."

"I found the Fantasy Suites to be the perfect moment to connect intellectually and emotionally with these women, where I couldn't have conversations basically in front of our grandchildren," he said. "Because when you're on camera and mic'd, everything is in front of your grandkids."

ET spoke to Gerry before his season began filming, and he discussed what he envisioned for Fantasy Suite week.

"I just think that a Fantasy Suite for someone of my age may look quite different," Gerry told ET. "The activities could be quite different than for someone in their 20s and 30s."

As for who will be in the Fantasy Suite with Gerry, that's still up for debate. Last week's episode saw the retired restaurateur go on his hometown dates, after which he awarded a rose to Leslie. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, though, as Gerry struggled to hand out his other rose, either to Theresa or Faith.

The decision was a tough one for Gerry, as he admitted to being in love with each of his final three women.

"Those three women, I was in love with or I love them, however, you want to say it," Gerry said on Tamron Hall. "They were unique, genuine women. By the end of my journey, I realized, of course, that only one of them was the woman I can't live without."

Gerry previously discussed his feelings for multiple women in an interview with ET, saying, "When you're down to the last two people over that amount of time and that much investment, you really have strong feelings for them even though you know they're not the right person. They are so close to it. You're connected so deeply and then you realize they have to leave. It's, oh my God, it was an incredibly bad situation."

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC. Follow along Gerry Turner's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

