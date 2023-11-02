Gerry Turner is facing his ex. Thursday night's episode of The Golden Bachelor ended on a cliffhanger, and next week will pick up right where it left off, as the preview shows Gerry struggling to end things with either Theresa or Faith.

"I know what I'm gonna do. I just don't want to do it," Gerry tells Jesse Palmer, before he hands out the rose that determines who will be in his final two along with Leslie.

After that dramatic moment, "The Women Tell All" will air, and it promises to be a drama-filled reunion, especially when Gerry reunites with the woman he chose to send home.

"I had created something only to destroy it in a brief moment," Gerry tells either Theresa or Faith through tears. "I'm sorry you went through so much pain."

It's no surprise that Gerry is unsure what to do. When ET spoke with the 72-year-old retired restaurateur in September, he admitted that he got into "an incredibly bad situation" by falling for more than one woman over the course of his journey.

"When you're down to the last two people over that amount of time and that much investment, you really have strong feelings for them even though you know they're not the right person. They are so close to it," he said. "You're connected so deeply and then you realize they have to leave. It's, oh my god, it was an incredibly bad situation."

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC. Follow along Gerry Turner's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

