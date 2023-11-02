Gerry Turner is reeling. On Thursday night's episode of The Golden Bachelor, the 72-year-old retired restaurateur visited his final three women's hometowns to meet their families and was left more confused than ever afterward.

First, Gerry traveled to New Jersey for Theresa. He was quick to win over her loved ones, though he stopped short of saying he was falling in love with Theresa when her daughter asked.

"It's certainly possible that I could be having these feelings of love for Theresa," Gerry said in a confessional. "Theresa's family is extremely welcoming and warm. I would be proud to be a part of this family."

Later, Theresa told Gerry she was in love with him, and he responded by saying, "That makes me feel so special."

"For the first time since 1968, I know that I've fallen in love again," he told the cameras. "This is the love I've been looking for. I'm in love with Theresa. She could be the person that completes me, and I could be the person that completes her."

Disney/John Fleenor

Even so, the pair continued their day, meeting up with Faith's sons, sisters and grandkids. When Faith's sons asked Gerry if he was in love, he was quick to respond, "Yeah, I kind of think I am." Gerry confirmed as much shortly thereafter when he said "I love you" in front of Faith's whole family, a sentiment she easily returned.

"It feels so right with us together. It just fits so perfectly. We're in love with each other! We said that, it's a thing!" Faith told the cameras. "It just feels so perfectly right, but I have no way of knowing how this will turn out. It's hard to watch him drive away when I feel like we should just be together."

ABC/John Fleenor

"I think it is true," Gerry replied.

Gerry went on to get the stamp of approval from Leslie's brother, who offered Gerry his blessing should he pop the question to the fitness instructor.

"At this point, I see no reason why I couldn't have a long-term, permanent life with Leslie," Gerry told the cameras, before Leslie confessed to him, "I'm not falling, I am in love with you. I'm crazy about you. I just can't imagine right now my life without you."

He responded in kind, gushing in a confessional, "Sitting with Leslie, I feel like I'm with my person. Literally, at this point, I could see Leslie being my future wife."

Disney/John Fleenor

With Hometowns behind him, Gerry realized he had some major things to figure out, as he is "in love with three women."

"I came here on this journey hoping to find love and I have. But I did not expect to find it in more than one person. Those are hard words to say. And now I'm just realizing I don't know how I can reconcile the strong feelings I have for each of these three women. I'm very confused. I'm terrified," he said. "... I've met three families. We've shared moments. I look at them and I feel equally as attracted and equally as connected, but unfortunately one of those three will be going home. I am in an impossible situation right now. I honestly have no idea how I'm going to decide."

At the rose ceremony, he first decided on Leslie, thus securing her spot in the final two. When it came time to choose between Faith and Theresa, though, it all became too much for Gerry. He set the rose down and walked out of the room in tears.

"F**k. I'm looking at two women, who, either one, could be my partner for the rest of my life," he said. "Having to send someone home is gut-wrenching. I'm dying inside a little bit right at this moment."

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, meaning fans will have to wait a week to find out whether Faith or Theresa earns the remaining rose.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC. Follow along Gerry Turner's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

RELATED CONTENT: