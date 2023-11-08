Gerry Turner is spilling the tea on his recent meeting with Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, as well as whether or not he is a "taken man" as his season of The Golden Bachelor is soon to end.

Gerry, 72, talked with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet of the 2023 CMA Awards and commented on his recent hangout with members of the iconic Kardashian-Jenner family.

In late October, The Kardashians Instagram page shared a photo of Gerry with Kris while promoting their shows. Kris' reality show with her children currently airs on Hulu while Gerry's show is on ABC, both owned by Disney.

"The duo we never knew we needed," the page wrote, sharing a photo of Kris, 68, and Gerry standing next to each other in a kitchen.

Gerry told ET on Wednesday that it was Kris who was kind enough to invite him over to watch an episode of The Golden Bachelor together and that

"She invited me," he said. "We kind of traded off. I got to spend an evening with her and I asked her if she would do a shoutout to women on the show -- especially to Susan whose kind of her lookalike."

ET recently spoke with Susan Noles -- one of the contestants on Gerry's season -- who said she was personally jealous of the meetup between the Golden Bachelor and the matriarch of the famous family.

As for others who were in the home at the time of the crossover, Gerry said Kendall, 28, was also in attendance with her beau, singer Bad Bunny, 29.

"When I got there, he was very low profile -- he was very quiet -- and he introduced himself as Benito," Gerry said.

Bad Bunny's real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

"I wasn't sure if it was him and then finally, 10, 15 minutes later he goes, 'Yeah, I'm Bad Bunny and I was on Saturday Night Live two nights ago,'" Gerry said of his interaction with the singer.

"Okay, so now I'm really impressed," Gerry said, adding that he did think he was getting pranked but that the experience was "pretty cool."

Gerry also gave ET some insight on whether or not he is still in a relationship after the final rose was handed out.

"Maybe," Gerry said, replying to whether or not he is taken. "Yeah, you can take bets."

Gerry did not share whether it was Faith, Theresa or Leslie in the end that captured his heart, but did feel open to sharing that he is happy with his decision and that he had no bad options.

“Feeling love for three women is a hard concept, but at the end of the journey, I found the one I couldn't live without," he told ET.

“As far as I’m concerned, there is no downside," Gerry said.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

The 2023 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs live on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Check here for the full list of the night's big winners!

