Gerry Turner is teasing shock and awe to come on the season finale of The Golden Bachelor. ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 72-year-old retired restaurateur after the taping of "The Women Tell All" special, and Gerry promised intrigue as his journey wraps up with his final two women, Leslie and Theresa.

"You're going to be amazed," Gerry promised ET. "You are going to see something that has never happened before. I think you will be moved as much as I was moved in the moment."

Fans got a little peek at what's to come at the conclusion of Thursday's episode, as host Jesse Palmer unveiled a preview for next week's Fantasy Suite dates in Costa Rica.

"I'm in love with two women, but who would I be the happiest with for the rest of my life?" Gerry questions in the preview, as Theresa gushes over how "amazing" it is to be in love and Leslie admits, "I love this guy and I want to start sharing a life with him."

After a joke about knocking boots, Gerry seems to make his feelings clear, telling Leslie, "I think you're the one."

But it's not that easy, as both Leslie and Theresa tell Gerry's family that'd they accept a proposal from him.

"I want to be engaged, but the possibility is there that I could make the wrong choice. No matter what someone's going to come out of this situation hurt beyond what I can imagine," Gerry says, before breaking down in tears. "It just isn't worth all of this. I took a good person and broke their heart. The only time I've ever felt worse in my whole life is when my wife passed away and this is a godd**n close second."

Gerry previously discussed his feelings for multiple women in an interview with ET, saying, "When you're down to the last two people over that amount of time and that much investment, you really have strong feelings for them even though you know they're not the right person. They are so close to it. You're connected so deeply and then you realize they have to leave. It's, oh my God, it was an incredibly bad situation."

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC. Follow along Gerry Turner's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

