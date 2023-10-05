Gerry Turner is down one potential partner. On the second episode of The Golden Bachelor, fans were confused to see that Marina, a Los Angeles-based educator, was no longer in the mansion, given the fact that she earned a rose during the show's season premiere.

In the wake of her absence, ET has learned that the 60-year-old contestant chose to step away from the show due to an urgent family matter.

In a video posted to social media, franchise host Jesse Palmer broke the news to Gerry.

"Marina's had a situation with her family back home. She's no longer here now, but she did want the opportunity to speak to you, if that's OK," Jesse told Gerry, before pulling Marina up on FaceTime.

"The thing I wanted to tell you, I'm a single mom, and I had to choose my family and support my family's needs at this time," Marina told Gerry. "I am sorry that I had to leave, but at the same time I had to get my priorities straight."

Gerry responded, telling Marina, "I fully understand commitment to family overrides just about everything else. I really respect you for doing what you've done. I agree with you 100 percent that you need to put your family needs before everything else."

"I think I needed to hear that," Marina replied. "I wanna wish you well. I think there are some beautiful women with beautiful souls. I want to wish you nothing but my best from my heart.

While Marina won't wind up with Gerry, plenty of remaining women still have their chance to fall for the 72-year-old retired restauranter.

The episode began with Theresa landing the first one-on-one of the season. For the occasion, Gerry picked her up in a convertible. The car ride wasn't all that relaxing, though, as Gerry struggled with broken headlights during his first drive on a Los Angeles highway. Theresa made it better by resting her arm on Gerry's shoulder and assuring him, "You're doing great."

"I instantly felt calm," Gerry told the cameras of Theresa's gesture.

When the pair arrived at a diner and began enjoying an order of fries and a shared milkshake, Theresa opened up about her 42-year marriage to her high school sweetheart, which ended with his death nearly nine years ago. The story mirrors Gerry's as he lost his wife of more than four decades, Toni, in 2017.

"I didn't feel like breaking down and crying for once," Gerry said in a confessional of discussing his wife's death with Theresa. "I felt like I was talking to someone who understood the loss of a spouse."

After Gerry and Theresa bonded over both feeling loneliness and maintaining hope, the mood lightened significantly when a flash mob broke out to Journey's hit song, "Don't Stop Believin'." The pair danced the night away and Theresa left the date with a rose.

The following day, Gerry embarked on his first group date, taking a group of women to dress up and pose for a romance cover photo shoot. Though Leslie got annoyed that Natascha snagged the outfit she wanted, the date largely went off without a hitch. That is, until, Nancy, who was dressed in a wedding dress for the photos, broke down crying.

"The best day of my life was getting married to my husband, Mark," she told the cameras. "... He passed away. It's been 12 years, but I'm remembering my wedding and how I felt that day and it was the best day of my life, other than having my three children... I really miss him still."

Gerry noticed something was amiss with Nancy and pulled her aside. After she confessed her feelings -- and he noted that he related to them -- he turned her day around by awarding her the group date rose.

The following day, Gerry celebrated his 72nd birthday with a party at Bachelor mansion. During the cocktail party, Gerry had sweet moments with Joan, Ellen and others. He ended up giving them -- as well as Leslie, Edith, Sandra, Susan, Christina, Faith, April and Kathy -- roses, thus sending home Jeanie, Natascha and Peggy.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC. Follow along Gerry Turner's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

