Gerry Turner will reach his breaking point during The Golden Bachelor. At the conclusion of Thursday's series premiere of the latest Bachelor Nation spinoff, fans got a peek at what's to come during the season, and drama will certainly be at the forefront.

The preview starts out looking like a fairy tale, as it shows Gerry and his women kissing on a yacht, driving an ATV, enjoying a carnival, riding horses and making out in a hot tub.

"Stop looking for the woman that you can live with, and start looking for the woman that you just can't live without," Gerry says in the clip, before he gets emotional as one lady tells him, "I'm falling in love with you, Gerry."

"The last time that someone said those things to me was my wife of 43 years," Gerry tells the cameras. "I never thought I would see it again, and I'm seeing it and feeling it with more than one person."

And thus begins the drama, as the women are seen sobbing, as one tells Gerry, "You made it sound like you chose me."

"I just don't have the connection that I did. I'm sorry," Gerry tells another woman, before a different lady predicts, "S**t's gonna hit the fan now."

Indeed it does, as Gerry tells the cameras, "The only time I've ever felt worse in my whole life is when my wife passed away, and this is a goddamn close second. I'm done." Gerry's high school sweetheart, Toni, died in 2017.

At the end of the day, though, it is a love story, as Gerry notes, "I'm in this journey to find my next true love, and now there is someone falling in love with me as much as I'm falling in love with them. I mean, what more of a fairy tale could a guy live through?"

When ET spoke to Gerry ahead of his season premiere, he admitted that he was unsure how he'd date multiple women at once.

"Is there any way of preparing for that?" he questioned. "Is there a direction book for that, an instruction book?"

As for who his lucky lady will be, Gerry said she'll probably have "a great sense of humor, particularly something that is self-effacing."

"I think I'm going to be looking for someone who's sensitive, who's warm and kind," he added. "Someone who blends with me well, so that we feel a partnership... I felt it before in my life, and it's a very important factor."

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC. Follow along Gerry Turner's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

RELATED CONTENT: