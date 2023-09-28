The women of The Golden Bachelor brought it on night one. When 22 senior women exited the limos to meet Gerry Turner, the franchise's inaugural elder Bachelor, they brough humor, sass and shocking antics to Bachelor Mansion.

Gerry was clearly delighted by it all, telling the cameras, "The women are just full of energy and I really see the desire from these women to meet me. I see that smile, that gleam in the eyes, and I'm seeing the intangibles that I'm looking for. They're all beautiful women, so tonight is worth staying up all night if that's what I need to do."

He later reiterated those thoughts while speaking to franchise host Jesse Palmer.

"My life got a lot brighter in the last hour or two. Those are pretty amazing ladies," Gerry said. "There were a couple that really got my attention. The smile is one thing, but when the smile gets up to the eyes, it's an intangible. When you see it, you know it."

Keep reading to see the nine best limo entrances of The Golden Bachelor's premiere episode.

Edith, 60

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The first out of the limo, the retired realtor stepped out in a gold dress and told Gerry, "My heart has been waiting to meet you. I'm so excited to be here." After Gerry noted that they just made history together by starting off The Golden Bachelor, Edith made sure she'd be remembered by presenting confetti poppers "to start the party." In a confessional, Edith described her first meeting with Gerry as "so magical," before quipping, "We started with a bang."

Ellen, 71

ABC/Craig Sjodin

"Roberta, we made it!" Those are the first words Ellen, a retired teacher, said to Gerry. In a pre-taped package, Ellen revealed that Roberta, her best friend of 60 years, is sick with cancer. Since the women bond over The Bachelor franchise, they "collectively made the decision" that Ellen had to join the show. Ellen went on to praise Gerry's looks, spunk, and love of pickleball, before declaring, "He could be the one." It seems Gerry agrees; when Ellen was walking away he remarked, "Lovely woman."

Sandra, 75

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Sandra appeared soft-spoken when she stepped out of the limo, telling Gerry that she was "awfully nervous" and needed to do her "Zen practice" to calm her down. That ended up consisting of Sandra taking some deep breaths, before calmly saying the word "F**k." Gerry laughed good-naturedly as Sandra repeated the process three times, joking when she finished, "Very therapeutic." In her previously taped video, the retired executive assistant said that she hasn't been in love "in a long time" and noted that she's looking for someone "to step into my golden years with."

Leslie, 64

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The fitness instructor stepped out of the limo wearing a nightgown and hunched over a walker. When Gerry asked, "Do you need help?" Leslie threw her walker to the side, ripped off her nightgown, and took off her gray wig to reveal long hair and a short black dress. "Do I look like I need help?" she responded. Gerry was delighted, laughing at the scene in front of him. In her at-home video, Leslie revealed that she previously dated Prince and said that he wrote his 1979 song, "Sexy Dancer," about her. Back at the mansion, Leslie led Gerry in a dance.

Theresa, 70

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Theresa, a financial services professional, opted to show up to the mansion in a robe. "I have a birthday tonight, so I thought, 'Why not come in my birthday suit?'" she told a nervously giggling Gerry. As Theresa seductively undid her robe, Gerry waited with bated breath, exclaiming, "Oh my goodness" when she revealed a nude slip underneath. In Theresa's at-home video, she revealed that her husband died nearly nine years ago. "I want to be in love again," she said. Theresa said goodbye to Gerry with a quick peck on the lips.

April, 65

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

April exited the limo carrying a basket of eggs. "I grew up on a chicken farm," she told Gerry, "and my eggs are still very fresh." In the therapist's pre-taped package, she admitted to being "eccentric," declaring, "Normal is boring." She proved that back at the mansion, doing a chicken dance of sorts -- which included a playful swat on her bottom -- as she clucked for Gerry.

Renee, 67

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

The former Chicago Honey Bear Cheerleader donned a cheerleading tracksuit to meet Gerry, and even performed a routine for him. "Golden Gerry, you're my man. Looking golden with that tan. Hope to bring you lots of luck, 'cause I'm the girl you want to... marry!" she cheered.

Susan, 66

ABC/Craig Sjodin

"Gerry, I'm going to marry you," the wedding officiant proclaimed straight out of the limo. She proceeded to pass the Golden Bachelor, before turning around to tell him, "And by the way, Gerry, you see these heels? I'm very comfortable with six inches."

Faith, 61

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The high school teacher, who was the last to arrive, opted out of the limo, instead choosing to arrive on a motorcycle. "I'm proof you can live fast and not die young," she told Gerry. "And, if you leave here with me, it will be the ride of your life." In her at-home video, Faith revealed she got divorced in 2005 after being married for 21 years. "We may not be as tight-skinned or in as good of shape, but, I mean, I'm not dead yet," she said with a laugh.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC. Follow along Gerry Turner's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

RELATED CONTENT: