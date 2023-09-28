Gerry Turner has given out his first-ever rose. On Thursday's series premiere of The Golden Bachelor, the 72-year-old retired restaurateur awarded his First Impression Rose to Faith Martin, a 60-year-old high school teacher from Benton City, Washington.

It's no surprise Faith caught Gerry's eye. She had an epic arrival, in which she opted out of a limo and instead pulled up to Bachelor Mansion on a motorcycle.

"I'm proof you can live fast and not die young," she told Gerry. "And, if you leave here with me, it will be the ride of your life."

Things continued to go well for Faith inside, when she and Gerry sat down for their first conversation. She admitted to being "petrified" upon her arrival, but told Gerry, "I looked at you and felt so much calmer."

The duo then complimented each other on their looks, before Faith played Gerry a song on the guitar.

Later in the night, Gerry picked up the First Impression Rose and presented it to Faith.

"You made this impression not because you rode in on a motorcycle, not even because you have a beautiful voice and you sang a song to me, but because of what you're doing right now," he said. "You're making me feel better, special. Faith, would you accept this rose?"

Faith, of course, accepted the rose, before shedding happy tears in a confessional.

"To me, this rose represents hope, hope that we can create something beautiful together and that's the beginning," she said. "And I felt so special."

Gerry and Faith sealed the night with a kiss.

Keep reading to see everything you need to know about Faith Martin.

She's a divorcée, a mom and a grandma

In her pre-taped Golden Bachelor package, Faith revealed that she got divorced in 2005 after being married for 21 years. She has two sons and five grandchildren.

She's a musician

As fans may have guessed from Faith's Golden Bachelor performance, she's a musician and has been performing for more than 40 years. She's been the lead singer in multiple bands, covering pop, classic rock and country hits. She's also been part of an acoustic duo and has more recently ventured out on her own as a solo artist with original music.

She's a radio host and podcaster

Faith is currently on three different radio stations -- Eagle 106 and 94.9 The Wolf, both in the Tri-Cities, and 100.9 KTSO, out of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Back in 2019 and 2020, Faith hosted a podcast, The Dating Chronicles of a Fifty-Something Female, in which she expressed confusion, fun, and frustration as she returned to the dating scene, hoping to find a meaningful connection.

She has experience in other fields

Faith previously served as a morning news anchor. After that, she taught broadcast production to high school students for three years.

She loves horses

On her website, Faith is quoted as saying, "My favorite thing in the whole world is playing with my horses in the Columbia River. I feel so free! It’s an escape from reality…I hope everyone finds that type of fun in their lives." Indeed, her Instagram is full of photos that show her riding horses.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC. Follow along Gerry Turner's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

