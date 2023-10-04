Gerry Turner isn't short on sweet nothings. In an exclusive clip from Thursday's upcoming episode of The Golden Bachelor, the leading man expresses his attraction to Leslie, a 64-year-old fitness instructor.

"What do you say to guys who've only known you a very short time that tell you you're a really sexy woman?" he asks in the clip. "It's a state of mind for you almost, isn't it?"

"It is, but I also am very sensitive and like to speak from my heart," Leslie replies.

"The Leslie that's on the outside isn't really the Leslie that's on the inside," Gerry remarks. "You've got that soft, gooey inside, don't you?"

Leslie agrees with Gerry's assessment, and he tells her, "You've really clarified some things for me. You really have."

"There's one more thing I need to clarify," Leslie teases, before tucking her hair behind her ear to show off her hearing aids. "If you ever want to whisper sweet nothings in my ear, I will be able to hear you."

Gerry is delighted by the discovery, telling the cameras, "I thought that was really kind of darling."

"Oh my god! So if I whisper softly..." Gerry flirts.

"Now I can hear you!" she answers.

He does just that next, leaning in and whispering into Leslie's ear, prompting her to smile and kiss him on the cheek. Whatever Gerry said won't be revealed by Leslie, as she tells the cameras, "It's for me to know."

Leslie, who previously dated Prince, made quite the first impression on Gerry on night one when she exited the limo and ripped off an old lady costume to reveal a short black dress.

"Leslie just had a visual energy," Gerry told ET after his season premiere. "There was a look in her eye and a sparkle that was really undeniable. She was gonna go farther than halfway to meet someone."

As for what is to come on the rest of the season, Gerry admitted that he gets into "an incredibly bad situation" by falling for two women.

"When you're down to the last two people over that amount of time and that much investment, you really have strong feelings for them even though you know they're not the right person. They are so close to it," he said. "You're connected so deeply and then you realize they have to leave. It's, oh my god, it was an incredibly bad situation."

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays on ABC. Follow along Gerry Turner's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.

RELATED CONTENT: