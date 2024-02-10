Now it's her turn.

ABC announced on Saturday at a Television Critics Association panel in Los Angeles that The Golden Bachelorette will debut this fall on its network and available to stream next day on Hulu. The spinoff comes on the heels of an incredibly successful first season of The Golden Bachelor, which culminated this month when Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tied the knot in a televised wedding ceremony. According to ABC, the debut season of The Golden Bachelor reached 43.4 million total viewers, and it was the network's No. 1 unscripted series premiere ever on Hulu.

ABC, which also announce the return of The Bachelorette this summer, touts, "After a historic first season watching Gerry and Theresa find love on The Golden Bachelor, this all-new iteration of the hit series will highlight one radiant woman's second chance at love in her golden years."

No word yet on which lucky lady will have her pick from a slew of golden bachelors, but ABC says additional details surrounding the series -- including cast details, which is "well underway" -- will be announced at a later date.

Back in November, several of Gerry's exes told ET that vying for love on the show opened up their mind to finding their happy ending, perhaps even as The Golden Bachelorette.

April Kirkwood -- the therapist, who became a fan favorite when she faked an injury during the pickleball group date -- told ET that she's "ready" for whatever the world brings, including a possible stint as The Golden Bachelorette.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

"I am exercising. I am getting my body ready. I am getting the kitchen area ready, OK?" she said at the time. "... I'm gonna flirt with these guys so much! I want to have them at each other's throats. I'm gonna go, 'Show me what you're about, boys.'"

Following her elimination from The Golden Bachelor, Natascha Hardee told ET that she wouldn't turn down leading the female spinoff -- and can't imagine why anyone would say no to the opportunity.

"Who's who's gonna say no? Yes. Heck yes, baby!" she said at the time. "I'm in the year of yes, so I'm saying yes. That's why I'm doing this. That's how I got to be the woman of The Golden Bachelor, because I said yes. I'm gonna say yes until I can't say yes anymore."

There's also Nancy Hulkower, who took herself out of the running for Gerry's heart when she began questioning her connection with him, but she told ET that doesn't mean she's not ready for love.

"Oh my gosh. Absolutely. Why wouldn't you?" she said of possibly agreeing to be the first Golden Bachelorette. "You know what? I'm still pinching myself just for having this opportunity. I'm in a really good, thankful place."

Host Jesse Palmer had also said at the time that he hoped The Golden Bachelorette would become a reality.

"I really hope we do it. I've been clamoring for it as well," Jesse told ET back in November. "I just love the group of women on Gerry's season. I can't single one out specifically. I think there's a number that would be phenomenal Golden Bachelorettes, and that are very deserving of that opportunity."

