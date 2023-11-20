Jesse Palmer is hoping that The Golden Bachelorette becomes a reality. In an interview with ET, the Bachelor Nation host said that, after the success of The Golden Bachelor's inaugural season, he is hoping one of Gerry Turner's exes gets a second shot at love.

"I really hope we do it. I've been clamoring for it as well," Jesse told ET. "I just love the group of women on Gerry's season. I can't single one out specifically. I think there's a number that would be phenomenal Golden Bachelorettes, and that are very deserving of that opportunity."

Jesse's want for The Golden Bachelorette goes further than appreciation for the women, as the host joked, "I would also love to see a mansion full of 70-something-year-old guys just trying to fix everything around the mansion all day with their hands down their pants. Snoring and falling asleep on the couch during the day."

"I think it'd be pretty compelling, actually, to watch," Jesse said. "I'm on the edge of my seat just like everybody else waiting to find out if this is something that's going to happen or not."

While Bachelor Nation agrees that The Golden Bachelorette should move forward, they can't decide on who should take on the role, which many of Gerry's exes have expressed interest in.

As such, fans have pitched a double season à la Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on The Bachelorette, or a Bachelor in Paradise-style show. Jesse likes both ideas, telling ET, "I think they're good."

"Golden Paradise in a retirement home in Naples, Florida, I think sounds incredible," Jesse said.

While fans wait to see if The Golden Bachelorette gets greenlit, they can tune into the season finale of The Golden Bachelor, during which Gerry will decide between his final two women, Leslie and Theresa.

"He's in love with two women, Leslie and Theresa. Of course, there can only be one in the end. Goodbyes have been very hard for Gerry, but nothing like they're going to see during the finale," Jesse teased. "We're all going to watch it live, played back for the first time. Both Leslie and Theresa will be with us live in front of a studio audience. We'll talk about it and walk our way through it."

"But of course, on the flip side, there's love. Gerry showed up wanting to find someone he could spend his golden years with, and I think he found that," he continued. "I'm really excited for us to make that announcement, see the happy couple. It will be an emotional rollercoaster. There is no doubt. I know this is going to be a finale that Bachelor Nation has never seen before, and one they're absolutely not going to want to miss."

The Golden Bachelor will air its season finale on Nov. 30. Follow along Gerry Turner's journey for love with ET's coverage of the show.