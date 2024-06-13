Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have finalized their divorce. According to court docs obtained by ET, Golden Bachelor duo struck a settlement in Indiana's Pike Circuit Court on June 4.

The nine-page document noted that the former couple tied the knot on Jan. 4, 2024 and "lived together as husband and wife until April 12, 2024, at which time certain irreconcilable differences heretofore arisen between the parties culminated in their separation."

The court documents stated that the parties each entered into a written agreement that settles any and all contested issues arising out of their dissolution of marriage. They also agreed to waive a final hearing and requested that the court enter a dissolution decree as such.

Shortly before their divorce became official, Susan Noles provided insight into the reason for the breakup. The Golden Bachelor alum appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham, and claimed to know the story behind the divorce that shocked Bachelor Nation.

"I've gotta support this man a little bit. I feel like he got the wrong end of it," Susan said of Gerry. "Theresa decided not to move and not to quit her job. He got frustrated. Who can blame him? I mean, I would've never said I would move to that place wherever that is in the middle of nowhere."

Fellow Golden Bachelor alum Kathy Swarts also appeared on the radio show, telling the hosts of the former couple, "Gerry's a nice guy. Theresa's a lovely lady. S**t happens. Sorry. It does. We like them both, but yeah. You know, I'm sorry. You know someone a month or six weeks and these things happen."

Theresa is a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey, while Gerry, a retired restaurateur, lives in Indiana. After the pair got engaged, however, they told ET that they planned to call a new place home.

"On the first date, he spoke to me about possibly moving to the Charleston area. I said, 'Well, wow.' I have a son who lives in South Carolina. I said, 'That would work,'" Theresa told ET. "It wasn't until the Fantasy Suite that the conversation came back to that and we realized South Carolina is probably where we're going."

Though things fell apart for Gerry and Theresa just months after their TV wedding, both Susan and Kathy fully believe that the couple did fall in love.

"I think they got caught up in the moment. We watched them fall in love. They bonded that first night, on that date. It was real," Susan said, with Kathy adding, "It was so obvious after their initial meeting and then their first one-on-one. You could just feel it."

As Gerry, Theresa and their families navigate their split, a new golden person is stepping into the spotlight. Earlier this month, Joan Vassos was announced as the first-ever star of The Golden Bachelorette.

The school administrator, who self-eliminated from The Golden Bachelor when a medical concern with her daughter arose, recently got candid about the one thing she won't do for love.

"I think you almost have to live a dual life. I'll never leave my family," Joan, who lives in Maryland, told CNN. "They are the most important people in the world to me, obviously, and I would expect that to be the same for the person that I end up with, because family is so important to me, that would have to be a key part of their personality."

"You have to be willing to… travel and be with that person and maybe spend a couple of months or a couple of weeks at a time… and then maybe eventually, you figure out a destination that would work for you and your families or have another house where everybody gets together," she added.

As for how she hopes her journey ends, Joan said that she is open to any possibility.

"I probably won't rush into a marriage right away -- and not only because of what happened with Gerry and Theresa," she said. "I think it takes some time to really get to know somebody out in the wild, in the real world, you need to spend some time there."

The Golden Bachelorette will air Wednesdays this fall on ABC.

