Amid thorny reactions to his sudden divorce, Gerry Turner's daughter has spoken out.

The Golden Bachelor's short-lived marriage to Theresa Nist has sent shockwaves through the Bachelor Nation fandom ever since the couple announced they were splitting earlier this April, just three months after tying the knot in a televised ceremony. On the same day of their announcement, Turner made their breakup official by filing for divorce, citing an "irretrievable breakdown" of the marriage, according to the petition obtained by ET. In their announcement interview on Good Morning America, Turner seemingly credited them living in separate states as the reason behind the divorce, but noted he was still in love with Nist.

"We've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth," Turner said, "and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."

One of Turner's daughters, Angie, has since taken a stand for the former pair as she addressed those that are far from pleased with the news.

"It's no surprise the news of my Dad and Theresa choosing to split has sparked a range of emotions and opinions. I love how invested people were in the show, what an experience to have you along for the ride!" she wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "What has been disheartening is the level of rage and cruelty that our family has been met with."

The Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner poses with the winner of his season, Theresa Nist.

Speaking of the reality TV stars, Angie continued, "My Dad and Theresa are kind, good people that made this decision for them, no one else. I kindly urge everyone to remember that behind every story, there are real people with real feelings."

She concluded by thanking those that have shown them "love and compassion" and linked out to podcast commentary by Andy Levine. "Wow. Andy really nailed this sentiment in his Dear Shandy podcast," she wrote.

On the platform, Levine defended Turner and Nist, telling listeners, "I 100 percent believe there was a real, strong romantic connection and even they, at 70 and 72 -- even they got swept up like kids."

While critics have taken issue with how quickly the two called it quits, the podcast co-host had a different take on their brief relationship. "If anything, I think they should be given credit for ending it so soon," he said. "They could have milked this for a year. They could have been like, 'Hey Theresa -- let's get some Instagram followers. Let's get some fame. Let's do some red carpet.'"

Instead, Levine said, "To be fair to us and the world, we’re gonna end this sooner than anyone would have thought."

Others -- including The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron -- in a less positive light. "Shame, shame, shame because they're supposed to be setting the standard of what we're supposed to find and they didn't make it happen. Cancel them," he said on Watch What Happens Live. "I'm just kidding. Don't cancel them, but can't look to them for love anymore."

