Following the news that The Golden Bachelor's inaugural couple, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, are divorcing after just three months of marriage, some of their former co-stars are sharing their thoughts on the shocking announcement

In a joint Instagram video on Friday, Susan Noles and Kathy Swarts opened up about watching Gerry and Theresa's emotional Good Morning America interview, in which they announced that they were ending their marriage.

"We just watched it on TV. It is sad, it is tragic," Kathy shared. "Please, people, be kind. These are our friends. The love didn't work out, but they're great people. And our hearts are breaking for them."

Susan, who officiated the former couple's televised wedding ceremony earlier this year, echoed the message of support, noting, "They have their reasons, I'm sure... Stay positive, and we wish them all the best."

Susan and Kathy both made it to Gerry's top 10 on the first season of The Golden Bachelor, and they made a point to emphasize that Gerry and Theresa shouldn't make people want to "give up on the idea of meeting somebody on a show like that."

"There are so many people out there who are still in love," Susan noted. "And I truly believe those two fell in love."

In their GMA interview on Friday, Gerry and Theresa held hands as they announced that they had "come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."

"Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth," Gerry shared. "The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations it's been how dedicated both of us are to our families… I think both of us feel like it's best for the happiness of each of us to live apart."

He insisted that he "still loves" Theresa, adding, "I still love this person. There's no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day."

The exes also noted how that they don't want their split to discourage others at a second chance at love.

"I don't think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody," Theresa said.

