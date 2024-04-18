Gerry Turner will always be considered family. That's the sentiment Theresa Nist's daughter shared following the Golden Bachelor couple parting ways after just three months of marriage.

Nist's daughter, Jen Woolston, took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a blended family photo on the day her mom and Turner tied the knot. In her caption, Woolston paid tribute to Turner while sharing that her experience with him and his family were nothing short of lovely.

"I had only the loveliest experiences being with Gerry and his family and I will hold the days we were officially family in my heart forever, and will always think of them as family always," she captioned her post.

One of Turner's daughters, Angie, responded in the comments section with similar regard.

"Right back at you Jen!" Angie commented. "You guys will always be family to us as well!"

Woolston responded, "We'll see you again at some point. Always welcome in NJ!!

Angie then extended her own invite: "You guys are always welcome here in Indiana too! Or we can take the boys to a Hawkeye game!!"

The warm exchange on social media comes after the former couple shockingly shared that they were headed for divorce during a joint interview on Good Morning America. Shortly after that interview, Turner made it official when he pulled the trigger and filed for divorce. He cited "irretrievable breakdown" as the reason behind the dissolution of the marriage. He listed April 12 as the date of separation.

Turner and Nist shared in their interview that their "living situation" was a sticking point in why they mutually agreed it was time to dissolve the marriage.

Days after that interview, Nist took to Instagram to thank her followers for their support.

"To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are all such wonderful human beings," she wrote. "It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so. For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter."

Turner and Nist tied the knot during a televised ceremony that aired in January on ABC following the groundbreaking season of The Bachelor franchise that featured a host of silver singles looking for love with Turner.

