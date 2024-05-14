Joan Vassos is getting love from Bachelor Nation! The same day that the Golden Bachelor alum was announced as the first-ever leading lady for The Golden Bachelorette, her ex, Gerry Terry, and the women of the series took to social media to react to the news.

"Dear Joan, Congratulations on being named the first ever Golden Bachelorette," Gerry wrote on Instagram. "You will be phenomenal as the the new representation of the generation. From one Golden to another... relax, breathe and enjoy."

Theresa Nist, Gerry's ex-wife, spoke out on her Instagram Story, writing, "My dear friend, Joan, I am so excited for you!"

Leslie Fhima wrote that she was "happy for my friend," Nancy Hulkower said she was wishing Joan "luck," and Natascha Hardee expressed her congratulations.

On her own Instagram Story, Joan wrote that she was "honored" to take on the role, adding that she's "positively overwhelmed by all the love and support."

Joan appeared on The Golden Bachelor, but she self-eliminated from the show when a medical concern with her daughter arose.

ABC revealed Joan's casting on Tuesday, sharing that the 61-year-old school administrator from Rockland, Maryland, would be back to star in her own love story.

Joan, whose husband died after 32 years of marriage, is a remarkable woman whose life has been defined by her resilience, zest for adventure and strong family values.

She remains an embodiment of strength and grace as a devoted mother of four and grandmother of two, while finding solace in the music of Elton John, spending time with her dog, and cooking.

Now, as she steps into the golden spotlight and begins her journey to seek love once more, Joan envisions a future filled with shared moments by the beach and cherished time with family.

After she left The Golden Bachelor of her own volition, Joan spoke out on Instagram, and expressed her hope that she'd find love one day.

With that in mind, when ET spoke to Joan at the "Women Tell All" taping, she said simply of The Golden Bachelorette, "I think I'd say yes."

The Golden Bachelorette will air Wednesdays this fall on ABC.

