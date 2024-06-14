Tori Spelling is telling her truth. On Friday, the Beverly Hills 90210 star took to her misSPELLING podcast to set the record straight regarding one recent rumor about her and her family.

The single mother of five spoke about the Daily Mail's "horrific story" that she had "trashed" the temporary home that she and her kids had been staying in when their previous residence was found to have mold.

Calling the story "totally false," Spelling said the rumors have impacted her children.

"My kids are affected. They go to school, you guys. These fake stories don't help," Spelling said.

Stella Doreen McDermott, Finn McDermott, Beau Mcdermott, Tori Spelling, and Hattie McDermott arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One at The Kia Forum on Dec. 1, 2023 in Inglewood, California. - Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Spelling invited her former landlord and temporary housing manager, Katie, onto the podcast to back up her claims that the story and photos of trash the outlet used were false.

"I've never seen anything so ridiculous in my life," the landlord said. "We replace furniture all the time in these properties… This is actually crazy to me that anybody would take the time to take pictures of a debris pickup from the city."

Spelling admitted that she's not always the cleanest person, but insisted that she would never "trash" a home.

"Granted, I have five kids. We have animals and I never profess to be the cleanest and most organized person," Spelling said. "It's a messy, chaotic life. But we lead with our hearts and I would never trash somebody's property."

She added, "Putting out false stories is just incredibly awful and hurtful on a really deep level to people. I usually don't say anything… this one I'm like, 'This is too much.' This really pushed me as a mom."

Spelling's longtime manager, Ruthanne Secunda, said that the outlet did not contact her to confirm their claims, saying that she did receive requests from other outlets trying to verify the Daily Mail's story.

"I received no communication from them," Ruthanne said. "The paper that originated the story could not have been bothered to fact check. They are only interested in selling papers. That's really the bottom line, and it's sad."

Spelling revealed that she and her kids have since moved into permanent housing in the wake of her split from Dean McDermott. Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott in April after 18 years of marriage.

"Tori filing for divorce from Dean was not a surprise to either of them. They have both been getting their ducks in a row and a plan in place for the past couple of years," a source previously told ET. "They wanted to make sure that they're both taken care of individually and also as co-parents. It's not a volatile situation on either end and things are actually pretty cordial between them. Their co-parenting situation is fine and continuing to get better."

