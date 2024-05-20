Tori Spelling's kids made this year's Mother's Day uniquely special for the 51-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum. Spelling opened up about the "un-Mother's Day" celebration her five kids took her on all around Los Angeles on the most recent episode of her misSPELLING podcast titled, "Miss Midriff."

Noting that this was her "first Mother's Day, single, going through a divorce," Tori explained that she had spent previous Mother's Days feeling "the pressure" to make the holiday perfect.

"Every year, I felt the pressure like, 'Oh, it's Mother's Day. We're supposed to go to a brunch, and I would find some, like, great place and and do that.' And then the rest of the day was all about the kids," she told her friend, Jessica Amer. "I was always on edge. Like, oh, it's a time thing. We can't relax. We have set plans."

Tori -- who shares son Liam Aaron, 17, daughter Stella Doreen, 15, daughter Hattie Margaret, 12, son Fin Davey, 11, and son Beau Dean, 7, with her estranged husband Dean McDermott -- revealed that this year, Stella took the reins to plan the holiday's activities.

The actress said that letting her eldest daughter handle things "takes so much pressure" off her after "all these years" when she's had to plan something for herself.

Stella's plans included dim sum and a "really major surprise" -- a visit to Nathan's, a tattoo and piercing parlor that Tori described as "one of my favorite tattoo and piercing places."

Tori Spelling's May 19 Instagram Story - Instagram/Tori Spelling

The teen had arranged for Nathan himself to come in and give Tori whatever she wanted to get.

Tori explained that she decided to get dermal piercings on her stomach, sharing that she was "really proud" of her belly and had been wearing "a lot of crop tops lately."

"I've had five babies. I'm really proud of my stomach. That's you know, it's gone in and out five times and it's good," she said. "And I feel like, you know, my thing back in the day, like full circle, was my belly. I always showed off my belly because that was one of my favorite parts of me. And now I do it again and people are like, stop dressing like a teenager."

"My kids know me so well," she boasted.

Hattie and Beau also asked to get their ears pierced, which made the visit an official family occasion.

Tori shared photos from the special day on her Instagram Story, including snapshots of the family's dim sum lunch and a group shot of her with all five kids.

Tori Spelling's May 19 Instagram Story - Instagram/Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling's May 19 Instagram Story - Instagram/Tori Spelling

After sharing the details, Tori showed off her new piercings, pulling down her jeans to reveal the four small diamond studs on either side of her belly.

"Oh my god, I'm scared of her reaction," Tori said before her co-host conceded, "I mean I like it if it was like one."

"I hate odd numbers, you know I like everything in pairs," Tori jokingly replied.

Watch the reveal below.

It's been a special Mother's Day for Tori all around. Despite years of rumored estrangement between the actress and her mother, Candy Spelling, she marked the holiday with a series of throwback photos of her and Candy, 78.

In one pic, Tori wrote, "Thank you for teaching me strength and resilience mommy {and, how to set a proper dinner party table and always how to spot a fake purse}," adding, "Love you @candyspelling."

Tori Spelling and Candy Spelling in throwback pic for Mother's Day post. - Tori Spelling/Instagram

In another pic of the mother-daughter duo, Tori wrote, "The flower doesn't fall far from the bush… yup, think on that one."

She also declared, "I still stand by this look," about a throwback pic of herself sporting a bold hairstyle with a daisy-covered dress while posing next to her mother, adding, "The wildflower & the rose."

Tori Spelling and Candy Spelling in throwback pic for Mother's Day post. - Tori Spelling/Instagram

Tori and her younger brother, Randy Spelling, are the only two kids of Candy and her late husband, TV producer Aaron Spelling.

The feud between mother and daughter seemingly intensified after the death of Aaron in 2006. Speculation surrounding the inheritance of her father's $600 million fortune added fuel to their disagreements, with Tori's ex-husband, Charlie Shanian, claiming that the inheritance decision exacerbated the conflict. Charlie explained that Tori's dad had hoped that the inheritance structure would bring Tori and her mother closer together, but it instead caused emotional distress.

Additionally, Charlie alleged that Candy had set up trust funds for her two adult children, which they would eventually receive.

In 2022, Tori shared a photo of herself and her brother, Randy, having dinner with their mother for her birthday and noting it was the first time in 20 years that just the three of them had dined out together without any of their kids or spouses present.

"It's so important and I feel like life is too short and we forget that," Tori told ET after the special moment. "I think because life keeps going and so you say to yourself, 'I gotta make plans with this person, I gotta make an effort,' and then you don't because your life keeps going. And it's important now to really take that time and I think I'm finally starting to get that."

She added that Candy loves being a grandma, saying, "She spoils the kids and she's, like, that funny grandma. She'll teach them about her jewelry and her Hermes bags."

