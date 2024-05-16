On Tori Spelling's 51st birthday, her mom has a special wish for her year ahead.

On Thursday, the actress and famed daughter of the late producing icon Aaron Spelling celebrated her birthday -- her first since filing for divorce from longtime husband Dean McDermott in late March. In honor of the special occasion, her mother, Candy Spelling, took to social media with a post for her only daughter.

"Happy Birthday, Tori! Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a year filled with joy! ❤️❤️❤️ @torispelling," Candy captioned a photo of herself with Tori as a child.

It's the latest sign that the two are mending their famously rocky and complicated relationship. "Tori and Candy are in a good place," a source recently told ET. "Candy just wants Tori to be happy and healthy and wants to be an involved grandma."

Mere days earlier, Tori honored her mom on Mother's Day with a series of throwback photos of them together over the years posted to her Instagram Story. "Thank you for teaching me strength and resilience mommy {and, how to set a proper dinner party table and always how to spot a fake purse}," the Beverly Hills, 90210 star captioned one of the pictures. "Love you @candyspelling."

And in September, the mom of five took to social media to celebrate Candy's 78th birthday and simultaneously made it clear that matters between them were happy.

"Happy Birthday Mommy aka @candyspelling …," she wrote. "I love you. Grateful to be your daughter. Some of my happiest memories involve laughing so hard with you that we were happy crying uncontrollably and you doing your LOL wheeze… 😂. @randyspelling you know the one! Usually also involving tickle fests and food ( maybe ice cream 🍦🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️) fights. I never take for granted the beautiful life you raised Rand and I in with Dad. And, I am such a resilient and strong human and I owe so much of that to you. Strong 💪 women run in our family. I’m passing it on. Loved and still love watching horror films in bed with you. Always. Xo."

When she and her brother, Randy, went out to dinner with Candy as just the three of them for the first time in 20 years back in 2022, it gave Tori some perspective.

"It's so important and I feel like life is too short and we forget that," Spelling said at the time. "I think because life keeps going and so you say to yourself, 'I gotta make plans with this person, I gotta make an effort,' and then you don't because your life keeps going. And it's important now to really take that time and I think I'm finally starting to get that."

As she wrote in her 2009 memoir, sTORI TELLING, "Mom, we have our ups and downs, but I'll always love you."

