Tori Spelling Files for Divorce from Dean McDermott

It's officially over between Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott. Nine months after the actor announced his split from his wife of nearly two decades, she has filed for divorce from him, ET confirms.

In the docs, which were obtained by ET, Spelling lists her and McDermott's separation as June 17, 2023 and notes that irreconcilable differences are the reason for the split. Spelling is requesting spousal support from McDermott and is asking the court to terminate her estranged husband's ability to receive financial support.

As for their kids -- Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7 -- Spelling is requesting sole physical custody and joint legal custody. TMZ was first to report news of Spelling's filing.

Last June, McDermott took to Instagram to announce that he and Spelling were separating after 17 years of marriage. Months later, McDermott revealed what prompted him to share the statement, which he's since deleted.

"My worst memory with Tori is that last fight when I was drunk and angry. It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes," he told Daily Mail. "I posted that because I was at the end of my rope. I didn't know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again."

Afterwards, McDermott said he "took some more pills, and I took six or seven Ambien in the hopes that I would not wake up."

"Thank God I did. Thank God I did," he said. "Because I would've ruined so many lives if I had died."

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Spelling and McDermott were "in a much better space" as of late.

"Dean has been taking care of himself, which has made it easier for him and Tori to co-parent," the source said. "Dean has been more involved with their kids, and they're all doing well and regrouping as a family."

However, just weeks later, photos surfaced of the pair having an emotional meet up at a storage unit. In pics obtained by ET, Spelling could be seen throwing a bag towards McDermott and crying in her car.

Romantically, both parties have moved on. Spelling is seeing Ryan Cramer, whom she was spotted out with in November, and McDermott is dating Lily Calo.

