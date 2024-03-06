Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have found themselves in a much healthier space following their split.

A source tells ET that Spelling and McDermott are navigating their new lives with renewed positivity and stability.

"Tori and Dean are in a much better space," the source revealed. "Dean has been taking care of himself, which has made it easier for him and Tori to co-parent. Dean has been more involved with their kids, and they're all doing well and regrouping as a family."

The source adds that Spelling and McDermott are both continuing to move on in their romantic lives. Spelling is still seeing Ryan Cramer, who she was seen out with in November, and McDermott is still seeing Lily Calo.

Getty Images

Despite their separation, Spelling, 50, and McDermott, 57, continue to prioritize their children -- Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. McDermott is also the father of Jack, 24, from a previous relationship.

McDermott, who has shared his struggles with mental health and substance abuse, opened up about his harrowing experience after announcing their split in June 2023.

"After I sent the post, I took some more pills, and I took six or seven Ambien in the hopes that I would not wake up," McDermott confessed to the Daily Mail. "Thank God I did. Because I would've ruined so many lives if I had died."

Following a 40-day rehab stay, McDermott resided in a sober living home and focused on his well-being. Despite the pain of seeing Spelling move on, McDermott expressed his desire for her happiness.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Nights of the Jack

"I did see the photographs of Tori kissing another man, and it hurt, I'm not going to lie," McDermott admitted. "But she's given it to me for 18 years, and I've been so hard and brutal on her that I just want her to be loved and happy. She deserves it."

In November, a source told ET that Spelling was embracing her new chapter and the early stages of her relationship with Cramer.

"Tori is having fun and enjoying getting back out there," the source said. "She doesn't mind that the news of her dating is public. She is moving on too from her relationship with Dean. Things are still new with Ryan and they are talking and getting to know each other. He's a chill guy and that's nice for Tori right now. Her friends are surprised by the recent romance, but also happy for her."

RELATED CONTENT: