In the wake of Dean McDermott's revealing tell-all interview regarding his split from Tori Spelling, the actress is feeling conflicted about her estranged husband's candid confessions.

A source tells ET, "Tori is a little hurt and upset by Dean’s recent tell-all type of interview."

In his sprawling interview with The Daily Mail, McDermott revealed that was drunk and high when he got into a screaming fight with Spelling, and he posted his message about their decision to split -- which he later deleted -- because "I was at the end of my rope. I didn't know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again."

The source says that Spelling "recognizes that Dean spoke about her in a relatively positive light, but she feels protective over her children,"

"Especially Stella, who is old enough to know what’s going on and reads and hears about these types of things," the source adds.

Together, Spelling, 50, and McDermott, 57, share Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6. McDermott is also the father of Jack, 24, from a previous relationship.

"Tori is trying to stay positive and keep things afloat for her family and not let Dean's words impact her too much," the source says.

According to McDermott, after he shared the post announcing their split back in June, he took several Ambien sleeping pills with the hope that he would not wake up the next morning.

"After I sent the post, I took some more pills, and I took six or seven Ambien in the hopes that I would not wake up," he shared with the Daily Mail. "Thank God I did. Thank God I did. Because I would've ruined so many lives if I had died."

McDermott shared that he is currently living in a sober living home, after completing a 40-day rehab stay. Though he is no longer with the Beverly Hills 90210 star, McDermott -- who is in a relationship with Lily Calo -- says he was hurt when he saw pictures of Spelling kissing ad exec Ryan Cramer.

"I did see the photographs of Tori kissing another man, and it hurt, I'm not going to lie, but she saw the same thing with Lily," he told the site. "She's given it to me for 18 years and I've been so hard and brutal on her that I just want her to be loved and happy. She deserves it."

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Spelling is embracing her new chapter and the early stages of her new relationship.

"Tori is having fun and enjoying getting back out there," the source said. "She doesn't mind that the news of her dating is public. She is moving on too from her relationship with Dean. Things are still new with Ryan and they are talking and getting to know each other. He's a chill guy and that's nice for Tori right now. Her friends are surprised by the recent romance, but also happy for her."

