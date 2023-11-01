Tori Spelling is moving on with her love life. After she called it quits with Dean McDermott in June, Spelling was spotted spending time with a new man recently.

Spelling was photographed getting cozy with the handsome stranger, and the pair were seen locking lips during a recent date night in Los Angeles -- as seen in a photos obtained by ET.

The man in question is ad exec Ryan Cramer, CEO of the advertising agency Neuron Syndicate Inc., based in Santa Monica.

SplashNews

The pair were spotted getting cozy outside the LA hot stop Level 8, and holding hands as they got in a car together and drove off.

A source tells ET, "Tori is having fun and enjoying getting back out there. She doesn’t mind that the news of her dating is public. She is moving on too from her relationship with Dean. Things are still new with Ryan and they are talking and getting to know each other. He’s a chill guy and that’s nice for Tori right now. Her friends are surprised by the recent romance, but also happy for her."

The romantic, PDA-packed outing marked Spelling's first public foray into the dating world since her split from McDermott after 17 years of marriage.

McDermott and Spelling share five children: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6. McDermott is also the father of Jack, 24, from a previous relationship.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children, Stand for Kids Gala at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 10, 2023 - Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

McDermott, meanwhile, didn't wait quite as long to start looking for romance. In early October, the Chopped Canada host was seen holding hands with Lily Calo, a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global in L.A.

A source told ET at the time, "Dean has been dating Lily, but it’s not super serious yet."

In June, McDermott shared a since-deleted post on Instagram, announcing the end of his relationship with Spelling, whom he married in 2006.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the actor's statement read. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏."

For her part, Spelling is working on herself and maintaining a great environment for their children.

"Tori is trying to stay busy and doing her best to set a good example for her kids and keep her family together. She has been trying to have a healthy and balanced co-parenting relationship with Dean," the source told ET. "Tori has been throwing herself back into work and trying to have a positive and healthy mindset all around."

RELATED CONTENT: