Former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling shared a heartwarming glimpse into her family life over the weekend, as her teenagers, Liam, 16, and Stella, 15, attended their high school's homecoming dance. The actress, who has been navigating personal challenges in recent months, took to Instagram to express her pride and happiness as her children continue to grow and thrive.

In an Instagram post, Spelling shared a smiling photograph with Liam and Stella. She affectionately referred to them as her "little Monkey and Buggy," a nod to their childhood nicknames, and humorously noted that they couldn't come to the phone because "they're grown." Spelling reminisced about holding their tiny hands when they were two and three years old, marveling at how they had grown taller than her.

In her heartfelt caption, Spelling praised Liam and Stella for their kindness, empathy, confidence, wisdom, and awareness. She referred to them as "really cool humans" and expressed her pride in being their mother. She also expressed her confidence that they would "soar" in life and acknowledged that they truly deserved all the happiness and success that came their way.

For the occasion, Spelling donned a stylish outfit, featuring a white cropped top, matching sneakers, and black pants with undone red suspenders. Liam chose a black-and-white button-up tee paired with acid wash jeans, while Stella looked stunning in a blue halter dress, matching her older brother with black tennis shoes.

Notably absent from the family photo was Spelling's estranged husband, Dean McDermott. The couple announced their separation in June after 17 years of marriage, and McDermott emphasized their commitment to co-parenting their children in a since-deleted statement.

Alongside her marital challenges, Spelling has faced financial and health issues following her departure from a mold-ridden rental home in May.

A source spoke with ET about the situation at the time, saying, "Tori has been struggling monetarily speaking. The mold situation is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great. Tori is doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids."

The 50-year-old actress was photographed in August staying at a campground in Ventura County, California, where she was seen with all five of her children -- Liam, Stella, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 -- whom she shares with McDermott.

Another source told ET, "Tori is staying in an RV with her kids as a mini vacation rather than a living situation, but her financial troubles are real.”

SplashNews

Photos obtained by ET show the actress driving the RV, sitting outside in a camping chair, unpacking supplies and even chatting with a state park officer who stopped by their campsite.

SplashNews

Friends and family of Spelling have expressed concern for her well-being as she navigates the aftermath of her breakup. Despite the difficulties she has faced, Spelling remains dedicated to her children and celebrating the special moment in their lives.

RELATED CONTENT: