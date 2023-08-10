Tori Spelling is finding perspective amid financial struggles that have forced her and her five children to live in an RV.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a carousel of photos documenting how she and her children -- Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, whom she shares with ex, Dean McDermott -- are spending time together while, for now, calling an RV home.

"[A]s long as we have each other 🫶🏻…, " she captioned the post. Tori, who turned off the comments on the post, also added several hashtags including, "priceless memories" and "family time."

In the photos that appear to have some kind of vintage filter, the kiddos are seen in their beds giving a thumbs up. In another photo, one of the kiddos is sticking their head out of a window. The RV the family's staying in appears to be a Ford F-450 Sunseeker LE Series. The RV runs around $100,000, depending on the year.

A 2021 Sunseeker can sleep as many as 11 with two slideouts, and it includes a master bedroom, kitchen dinette, and vinyl flooring throughout.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Tori -- the daughter of Candy Spelling and late TV producer Aaron Spelling -- "has been struggling monetarily speaking," and was forced out of her home due to mold issues. The source also said that it's been "difficult for her to find a place to stay" because "her financial situation is not great."

"Tori is doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids," the source also said, and that much is evident by Tori's hashtags as she tries to make the best of her situation.

In photos obtained by ET, the 50-year-old actress was photographed staying at a campground in Ventura County, California. The photos showed Tori driving the RV, sitting outside in a camping chair, unpacking supplies and even chatting with a state park officer who stopped by their campsite.

