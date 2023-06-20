Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling are ending things for good. After the actor deleted his Instagram post announcing his split from his wife of 17 years, a source tells ET why the couple's loved ones "aren't surprised" by the social media drama.

"They have had a lot of back and forth over the years as well as big fights where they've both acted out in dramatic ways," the source says of McDermott and Spelling, who tied the knot in 2006. "They have had their fair share of issues throughout their relationship, but something went awry on Saturday night when Dean posted that announcement."

Before that post, the source says that McDermott and Spelling "were doing much better and were making an effort with one another." Now that the split is official, though, another source tells ET that Spelling and McDermott seem "to be in a much better place."

"They are being respectful of each other and listening to one another more after many hard times and sometimes difficult exchanges," the source says. "With that being said, they have realized that it was finally time, and both were ready."

"They feel like their kids are healthy, safe, and good, and now they need to move on," the source adds. "They are trying to move forward as amicably as possible."

McDermott, 56, and Spelling, 50, are parents to Finn, 10, Stella, 15, Liam, 16, Hattie, 11, and Beau, 6. McDermott also has a son, Jack, from a previous relationship. ET has reached out to the estranged couple's rep for comment.

In his since-deleted post, McDermott wrote that he and Spelling "have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time," he continued. "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

Spelling has yet to speak out about the breakup.

The split news came after a source told ET in November that the pair was "very much struggling" in their marriage, and noted that they were "trying to figure out the next steps" in their relationship.

"Tori and Dean do things as a family for the sake of their kids and live in the same house but sleep in separate rooms. Tori is more vocal about what goes on between them, and Dean is just completely checked out," the source said. "Dean has been caught in so many lies and infidelities over the years and Tori is just over it. Dean does not want to get divorced because of financial reasons, and Tori doesn't want to for the sake of their family."

RELATED CONTENT:

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Split After 17 Years

How Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott Celebrated Their Daughter's Birthday

Tori Spelling Poses With Her Two Daughters at 'Cruel Summer' Premiere

Related Gallery