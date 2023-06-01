Tori Spelling had a girls' night out with her daughters on Wednesday in Los Angeles! The Beverly Hills, 90210 star took her daughters -- Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11 -- to the premiere of Cruel Summer season 2.

The adorable family posed for photos on the red carpet at the Grace E. Simons Lodge in Los Angeles. Spelling looked glamorous in a long, red leather skirt that she paired with a black-and-red blouse.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Stella and Hattie kept it casual for the event, wearing a sweatshirt and T-shirt, respectively. Both of the girls finished their looks with high socks and sneakers.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Spelling's night out with her daughters comes amid their family's ongoing health and home issues.

Earlier this month, Spelling took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that she had taken her youngest children, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, to urgent care after both children fell ill.

After what Spelling called a "continual spiral of sickness," Spelling said mold was found in their home and was determined to be the culprit for her family's health issues over the last few months.

After a mold inspection, Spelling, who shared photos from their urgent care visit, said the missing pieces started to fall into place, explaining why her family started falling ill, contracting one infection after the other.

The family of seven moved out of the property and into another rental after the mold was confirmed to be a health hazard.

Spelling shares five children -- Stella, Hattie, Liam, Finn and Beau -- with her husband, Dean McDermott. McDermott is also father to Jack Montgomery, 24, from a previous relationship.

