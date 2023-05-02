Tori Spelling Recalls Throwing Up While on a Date With Eddie Cibrian

Tori Spelling's date with Eddie Cibrian didn't exactly go as planned. On the ReWives with Bethenny Frankel podcast, Spelling revealed that has a history with the actor.

Spelling shared that she and Cibrian grew up together, and revealed that he dated her friend in high school. Years later, when Spelling was in her 20s and starring on 90210, she and Cibrian reconnected at a club and agreed to go on a date together.

"We go to sit down and I'm looking at the menu, nervous, and then he says, 'I'm not really hungry. You're not hungry, are you?' What do you say to that? A young girl, this hot young actor guy. I was like, 'OK, sure,'" Spelling, 49, recalled. "And he's like, 'Let's just get drinks.' I was like, 'OK.'"

Spelling hadn't eaten because she'd been "so nervous" about the date, and that quickly became apparent when Cibrian "just ordered me drinks."

"I ended up getting wasted, so wasted that I went to go to the bathroom and walked into the kitchen by mistake and threw up in the back of the kitchen," she said. "... Long story short, threw up in the back, he took me home. I think he did kiss me and I was like, 'Ugh, I hope I don't have puke breath.'"

While Spelling came to believe that she and Cibrian "weren't a match, which was fine," she later came to question his intentions for the date.

"[He contacted me] to ask if I could get him an audition on one of my dad's shows," Spelling, who's the daughter of late TV producer Aaron Spelling, said. "... That always put a bad taste in my mouth."

Even so, Spelling said Cibrian was a "super seemingly nice guy, before noting, "I have nothing against him aside from that. We didn't hit it off anyway."

Cibrian, 49, went on to marry Brandi Glanville in 2001. They called it quits nearly a decade later, and he tied the knot with LeAnn Rimes in 2011.

As for Spelling, she was married to Charlie Shanian from 2004 to 2006 and wed her current husband, Dean McDermott, in 2006.

However, rumors of marital problems between Spelling and McDermott have been circulating for years. In 2021, Spelling revealed that she was sleeping in a separate room from her husband.

Months later, a source told ET that the couple was "very much struggling" in their marriage. The next year, a source told ET that the pair was "still going through a rough patch and a tough space."

Then, in March, a source told ET that the couple has had "their ups and downs, as they always have had, but they are still doing their best to make it work."

"Marriage counseling has been a huge part of how they are trying to work things out, and so far, it’s gone fairly well," the source said of the couple, who has a total of six kids between them. "The kids are doing well. Everyone is doing their best to keep things afloat and live a life that's as normal as possible and trying to stay happy."

