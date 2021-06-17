Tori Spelling is getting candid about life at home with husband Dean McDermott, amid rumors that their marriage is on the rocks.

Spelling was a guest on SiriusXM Radio Andy's "Jeff Lewis Live" on Thursday, where host Jeff Lewis bluntly asked her, "What is really going on? Are things OK? Because I feel like the last time you were here things were good, you were having sex. Are you guys sleeping in the same bed?"

"You know what, right now my kids and dogs sleep in my bed," replied Spelling, who shares five kids -- Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4 -- with McDermott. "[Dean's] in a room."

"Since he left, this is not good you guys. But since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country. They all stayed with me," she continued. "So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms. They have beds in there and two sleep in bed with me. And pets. Three dogs."

Lewis reacted to her answering, saying, "OK, so that's different than the last time you were here."

"Maybe not. You never asked me that. You did not ask about sex," Spelling recalled, to which Lewis argued, "I did ask you about sex and you said you were having sex."

"You’re a liar," Spelling responded. "When you get really excited, I can tell how great your eyes look like. I haven't seen his eyes shine like this in years. When he's trying to like call me on my s**t."

Spelling, who tied the knot with McDermott in 2006, put fans in frenzy back in March when she was spotted without her wedding ring while out and about with her kids at the time. The sighting came months after fans started to speculate what was going on between the two, with many questioning Spelling on McDermott's absence from her Instagram and their family's photoshoot last Christmas.

Split rumors were fueled even further last month, when neither Spelling or McDermott posted about each other in honor of their 15th wedding anniversary on May 7. Hear more in the video below.

