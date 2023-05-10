Tori Spelling is dealing with a major health scare after finding mold in a home she and her family were renting.

Spelling took to Instagram Wednesday to share that she had taken her youngest children, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 to urgent care after both children fell ill. After what the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum called a "continual spiral of sickness," Spelling said mold was found in their home and determined to be the culprit for her family's health issues over the last few months.

"Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home. But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on. Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on," Spelling, who also shares Liam, 16, Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11, with husband Dean McDermott, began.

After a mold inspection, Spelling, who shared photos from their urgent care visit, said the missing pieces started to fall into place, explaining why her family started falling ill, contracting one infection after the other.

"Thx to Sean at Pacific Scope Inspections who came out and discovered extreme mold in our home 😱. The pieces all started to fall into place. Has anyone ever been thru Mold Infections? You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy like symptoms too and like my poor Finn skin rashes as well. As we sit here today in Urgent Care … watching everyone getting swabbed and first up Finn with Strep throat ✅and high fever of 103," she continued.

Noting that the home they were renting was labeled a health hazard, Spelling said she now gets that wording to be "fact," and is working to move her family of seven to another location after vacating the property.

"We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT. We now GET IT! It’s hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap. Looking for an @airbnb or @vrbo or hotel till we can even grasp what to do," Spelling shared. "We are just renters so looks like moving is in our eminent future as well. Grateful we have renters insurance. We’d be lost how to tackle this without. Has anyone been thru Mold sickness? The deeper dive I do online sadly I see how common this is 😢 #mold #moldinfection."

The alarming post comes after Spelling has shared her family's myriad of health issues over the last several months, including the hemiplegic migraine her daughter Stella was diagnosed with in January after both Liam and Beau were hospitalized for other illnesses that same month.

"3rd child in the hospital in 2 weeks…wtf," the mother of five wrote in a January Instagram Story, over a photo of her son Liam wearing a hospital bracelet. "This morning at the hospital with our youngest and now tonight at ER with one of our oldest."

After clarifying that Liam's hospital visit was due to a "viral infection" which "triggered severe migraine and neck pain," she called her eldest child her "stoic one," adding that she had "never seen him in so much pain in his life."

Spelling herself was hospitalized after experiencing bouts of dizziness and trouble breathing before the holidays.

For more on the famous family and their health struggles, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tori Spelling Recalls Throwing Up While on a Date With Eddie Cibrian

Tori Spelling Reveals Her Daughter's Diagnosis After Hospitalizations

Tori Spelling Hospitalized for 'Dizziness' and 'Trouble Breathing'

Tori Spelling Hospitalized for 'Dizziness' and 'Trouble Breathing' Before the Holidays This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery