Tori Spelling and Dean McDermontt's little girl is all grown up!

Over the weekend, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, her husband and their family were on hand to celebrate their oldest daughter, Stella's, 15th birthday.

On the menu for the occasion was sushi from Katana in West Hollywood, and according to a source, the family had a great time.

"Tori and Dean celebrated Stella’s15th birthday at Katana in West Hollywood with all their kids and a few of Stella’s close friends on Friday night. They all came together to make sure Stella had the best time. Everyone had fun and was gracious and well-behaved," the source tells ET.

"They enjoyed edamame, popcorn shrimp, salmon carpaccio, octopus and yellowtail sashimi, Japanese scallop, albacore belly, and salmon sushi, lamb chops, chicken meatballs, California, avocado, and white lotus rolls, and a chocolate volcano and birthday cake for dessert," she source adds.

The source also notes that Spelling and McDermontt were a happy couple while out for the evening.

"Tori and Dean are doing really well as a couple and their communication has been great. They sat next to each other at dinner and Stella sat across from them," the source says. "Stella was very sweet and appreciative. She has really grown up and Tori and Dean are so proud of her."

Spelling told the world how much she loves her daughter during a sweet birthday message, shared on Instagram Sunday alongside pictures of the birthday girl from her dinner.

"It’s official… my baby girl Buggy 🐞 is 15! So proud of the incredible human you are @stella_mcdermott08 . You have always led with kindness and empathy. Despite bullying in many areas of your life you continue lead with hope and optimism and are an inspiration to girls everywhere," Spelling wrote. "Your heart is giant! And, you excel at everything you do. Baker, Master Chef winner, crochet wizard, designer, DIY dream, makeup master, fashionista, and extreme animal lover. Best big sister and fur baby mama. You inspire me daily and I aspire to be the human you are when I grow up!."

Spelling continued, "I love you my #bffbaby Thx @katanarobata for the most incredible birthday dinner party for my girl. And, my friend @shaesavin you are the best ❤️ And, @claymakescakes always the best cakes! You totally nailed Stella’s vintage vision. And, @misskimdow your hair color OMG ❤️! Thx to her besties and family for always loving and supporting Stella. xoxo."

Stella's birthday came after she joined her mother and sister, Hattie, for a girls night out at theCruel Summer premiere last week.

Meanwhile, Spelling, McDermott and the birthday girl, were all out on Sunday at the Children Stand for Kids gala in Los Angeles. They were also joined by the couple's sons, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6. Missing was their son, Liam, 16.

The Spelling-McDermott household has recently suffered a series of health battles. In May, Spelling revealed that her youngest children fell ill after being exposed to mold in their home, and in January, Stella was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine after both Liam and Beau were hospitalized for other illnesses that same month.

