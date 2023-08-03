Tori Spelling is staying in an RV with her five kids after having to vacate her home over a mold infection.

A source spoke with ET about the situation this week, saying, "Tori has been struggling monetarily speaking. The mold situation is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great. Tori is doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids."

The 50-year-old actress was photographed staying at a campground in Ventura County, California, where she was seen with all five of her children -- Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 -- whom she shares with ex, Dean McDermott.

Another source tells ET, "Tori is staying in an RV with her kids as a mini vacation rather than a living situation, but her financial troubles are real.”

Photos obtained by ET show the former Beverly Hills: 90210 star driving the RV, sitting outside in a camping chair, unpacking supplies and even chatting with a state park officer who stopped by their campsite.

The sighting comes several months after Spelling told fans she had returned to urgent care with Finn and Beau in response to what she called a "continual spiral of sickness." Spelling said mold was found in their home and determined to be the culprit for her family's health issues over the last few months.

"Here we are again at Urgent Care. We've all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that's what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home. But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on. Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing I knew something bigger was going on," Spelling wrote.

"Thx to Sean at Pacific Scope Inspections who came out and discovered extreme mold in our home 😱. The pieces all started to fall into place. Has anyone ever been thru Mold Infections? You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy like symptoms too and like my poor Finn skin rashes as well. As we sit here today in Urgent Care … watching everyone getting swabbed and first up Finn with Strep throat ✅and high fever of 103," she continued.

Spelling went on to note that the home her family was renting had been labeled a health hazard. At the time, she and McDermott had yet to announce their separation and were working on a move to another location.

"We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT. We now GET IT! It’s hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap. Looking for an @airbnb or @vrbo or hotel till we can even grasp what to do," Spelling shared. "We are just renters so looks like moving is in our eminent future as well. Grateful we have renters insurance. We’d be lost how to tackle this without. Has anyone been thru Mold sickness? The deeper dive I do online sadly I see how common this is 😢 #mold #moldinfection."

A month following Spelling's update, she and Dermott announced their separation after 17 years. In a since-deleted post, McDermott took to social media to share the news.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the actor's statement read. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏."

McDermott's post led with a throwback picture of him and Spelling and ended with a recent picture of them posing with four of their kids.

A source told ET that the couple seemed to be in a better spot as they were celebrating their daughter's birthday.

"Tori and Dean seemed to be in a much better place as of last weekend," the source says. "They are being respectful of each other and listening to one another more after many hard times and sometimes difficult exchanges. With that being said, they have realized that it was finally time, and both were ready. They feel like their kids are healthy, safe, and good, and now they need to move on. They are trying to move forward as amicably as possible."

