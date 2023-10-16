Dean McDermott Dating Lily Calo After Tori Spelling Split

Dean McDermott is dating a new woman -- months after announcing his separation from Tori Spelling.

Last week, the Chopped Canada host was seen holding hands with Lily Calo, a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global in L.A. In the photos, McDermott, 56, and Calo, 32, walked hand-in-hand inside the Department of Social Services office.

"Dean has been dating Lily, but it’s not super serious yet," the source says.

According to a photograph on LinkedIn, McDermott and Calo are working together on a project with Conscious Community Global. A timeline of their relationship is unknown.

In June, McDermott shared a since-deleted post on Instagram, announcing the end of his relationship with Spelling, whom he married in 2006.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the actor's statement read. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏."

McDermott and Spelling share five children: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6. McDermott is also the father of Jack, 24, from a previous relationship.

For her part, Spelling is working on herself and maintaining a great environment for their children.

"Tori is trying to stay busy and doing her best to set a good example for her kids and keep her family together. She has been trying to have a healthy and balanced co-parenting relationship with Dean," the source says. "Tori has been throwing herself back into work and trying to have a positive and healthy mindset all around."

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum is also keeping an open mind when it comes to dating.

"She is feeling good. She is over her relationship with Dean and is open to dating and exploring a new chapter," the source adds.

Shortly after the news of their split, a source told ET that it was not a surprise to their loved ones, as they have had years of ups and downs during their marriage.

"They have had a lot of back and forth over the years as well as big fights where they've both acted out in dramatic ways," the source said of the couple at the time. "They have had their fair share of issues throughout their relationship, but something went awry on Saturday night when Dean posted that announcement."

Another source told ET that the pair realized that it was time to end their relationship.

"They are being respectful of each other and listening to one another more after many hard times and sometimes difficult exchanges," the source said. "With that being said, they have realized that it was finally time, and both were ready."

So far, Spelling has yet to speak out about McDermott's relationship.

