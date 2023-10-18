Tori Spelling and her children were forced to evacuate their homes on Wednesday when the SWAT team rolled into her neighborhood to deal with an armed gunman in a neighboring residence.

Spelling was photographed outside her rental home in Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, as an armed SWAT team dealt with a man armed with an AR-15, who had reportedly taken a hostage in the residence near Spelling's current abode.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress was seen in a full sprint as she raced to find her kids after the SWAT Team was called to their street.

In photos taken during the stand-off, a concerned Spelling can be seen standing behind yellow caution tape that had been put up by authorities during the police action.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was dressed in a yellow graphic t-shirt and denim jeans and she kept a low-profile in a black beanie and oversized shades.

Spelling also gathered with other neighbors and onlookers who stood behind the caution tape and looked on as the events played out.

Ultimately, authorities managed to take the armed suspect into custody without anyone getting hurt, TMZ reports, and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

The incident comes amid a serious of setbacks and challenges for Spelling and her family -- who are living in a rental home after having to leave their house due to mold issues. She also recently spent several days in the hospital for an undisclosed ailment back in August.

A source told ET earlier this year that Spelling is" doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids," following her split from Dean McDermott. The couple share Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6.

