After photos of Tori Spelling kissing advertising CEO Ryan Cramer surfaced online, one source is telling ET that the mom of five is excited to get back into the dating pool and make a big splash.

Spelling, 50, separated from longtime husband Dean McDermott in June and has experienced a wild series of events including having to leave her home due to mold issues, a hospital stint for an unknown illness and an evacuation at her family's rental property due to a SWAT standoff.

It would appear the worst is over, however, as the TV heiress is now focusing on her love life and moving on from her 17 year marriage with McDermott, 54.

A source tells ET, "Tori is having fun and enjoying getting back out there. She doesn’t mind that the news of her dating is public."

The pair were spotted getting cozy outside the LA hot spot Level 8, and holding hands as they got in a car together and drove off.

"She is moving on too from her relationship with Dean. Things are still new with Ryan and they are talking and getting to know each other," the source said. "He’s a chill guy and that’s nice for Tori right now. Her friends are surprised by the recent romance, but also happy for her."

Cramer is the CEO of the advertising agency Neuron Syndicate Inc., based in Santa Monica, California.

The romantic, PDA-packed outing marked Spelling's first public foray into the dating world since her split from McDermott.

McDermott and Spelling married in 2006 and share five children: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6. McDermott is also the father of Jack, 24, from a previous relationship.

McDermott, meanwhile, didn't wait quite as long to start looking for romance. In early October, the Chopped Canada host was seen holding hands with Lily Calo, a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global in L.A.

A source told ET at the time, "Dean has been dating Lily, but it’s not super serious yet."

In June, McDermott shared a since-deleted post on Instagram, announcing the end of his relationship with Spelling, whom he married in 2006.

"It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the actor's statement read. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness. 🙏."

For her part, Spelling is working on herself and maintaining a great environment for their children.

"Tori is trying to stay busy and doing her best to set a good example for her kids and keep her family together. She has been trying to have a healthy and balanced co-parenting relationship with Dean," the source told ET. "Tori has been throwing herself back into work and trying to have a positive and healthy mindset all around."

