Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott had an emotional reunion. On Tuesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress and her estranged husband were photographed meeting up at a storage unit to go through some items, and things quickly turned dramatic.

At one point, Spelling, who was dressed in jeans and a cropped T-shirt appeared to throw a bag toward McDermott.

McDermott, wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, and baseball cap, seemed to respond by throwing his hands up in the air as he turned to face Spelling, with whom he shares Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

Next, the two kept their distance, with Spelling sitting on the ground and McDermott leaning against his car as they talked.

Later, the pair sat in the open trunk of a car as they had a tearful conversation.

After McDermott and Spelling parted ways, the actress was photographed crying in her car.

Last June, McDermott took to Instagram to announce that he and Spelling were separating after 17 years of marriage. Months later, McDermott revealed what prompted him to share the statement, which he's since deleted.

"My worst memory with Tori is that last fight when I was drunk and angry. It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes," he told Daily Mail. "I posted that because I was at the end of my rope. I didn't know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again."

Afterwards, McDermott said he "took some more pills, and I took six or seven Ambien in the hopes that I would not wake up."

"Thank God I did. Thank God I did," he said. "Because I would've ruined so many lives if I had died."

ET got an update on the pair earlier this month, with a source revealing, "Tori and Dean are in a much better space. Dean has been taking care of himself, which has made it easier for him and Tori to co-parent. Dean has been more involved with their kids, and they're all doing well and regrouping as a family."

Both parties have moved on romantically too. Spelling is seeing Ryan Cramer, whom she was spotted out with in November, and McDermott is dating Lily Calo.

