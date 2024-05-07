For Tori Spelling, May 7 is now just another day. The 50-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 star opened up on Monday's episode of her misSPELLING podcast about leaving behind her former wedding anniversary with her ex, Dean McDermott, after filing for divorce last month.

She shared that when a friend remarked that he no longer had to mark his calendar for the former couple's special day, "That kind of hit me. I was like, 'Wow, yeah, wow.' I mean, obviously, I filed for divorce. We're getting a divorce, but I hadn't thought about that."

Reflecting on her past DIY crafted anniversary gifts to McDermott, Spelling broke down in tears.

"Oh my god, I'm tearing up, I do have feelings, look at that. She exists!" she said while talking about a wooden bench she had pictured them sitting on together as they grew old.

The exes share five kids -- Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7 -- and will always be a part of one another's lives.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Stella Doreen McDermott, Hattie Margaret McDermott, Liam Aaron McDermott, Finn Davey McDermott and Beau Dean McDermott attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - JB Lacroix/WireImage

"At the end of the day, he and I and our kids, we're a family unit. He's their father, whether we're married on not," Spelling said, adding, "Well, I'm not going to grow old with him."

Continuing to tear up, Spelling added, "Oh my god, you guys, every week it is not going to be about me, like, 'Oh I'm Tori, I'm alone and single!' Or it can be, I mean, I don't know."

Joking about the 18th wedding anniversary gift of porcelain, Spelling quipped that she planned to craft her ex some teeth.

"How would his girlfriend feel about that? 'If you ever loved me, you will wear my porcelain teeth around your neck! Five of them for the five beautiful kids we made,'" she joked. "How can you say no to that? Sorry, Lily, you know I love you."

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott arrive at the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on Aug. 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. - Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Since Spelling and McDermott's June 2023 split, he has started a new relationship with Lily Calo.

"My soon-to-be ex has a girlfriend, a live-in girlfriend, who has met the kids and I like her," Spelling shared on a recent podcast episode.

A source previously told ET, "Tori filing for divorce from Dean was not a surprise to either of them. They have both been getting their ducks in a row and a plan in place for the past couple of years."

"They wanted to make sure that they're both taken care of individually and also as co-parents," the source noted. "It's not a volatile situation on either end and things are actually pretty cordial between them. Their co-parenting situation is fine and continuing to get better."

