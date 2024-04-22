Tori Spelling isn't holding back when it comes to her feelings about ex Brian Austin Green. The 50-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 star got candid about a recent conversation she had with Green, whom she dated when they were teenage co-stars on their hit show.

On Monday's episode of her misSPELLING podcast, Spelling welcomed her friend and other co-star, Shannen Doherty, and reflected on her romantic past with Green, who played her character Donna Martin's longterm love interest, David Silver, on the show.

"I always say Brian was the first love of my life," Spelling admitted, saying that after their on-set fling, her feelings resurfaced when the exes wrote their own vows for their characters during the show's wedding episode.

"The lines just got so blurred," she said.

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green, pose for a portrait circa 1992 in Los Angeles, California. - Ron Davis/Getty Images

Noting that she "loves" Green's fiancée, Sharna Burgess, whom he shares son Zane with, Spelling added that her relationship with her ex is very close.

"You know how close Brian and I are. I tell him everything. We're brother and sister and best friend so close. We can have that connection," she said to Doherty. "Recentl,y we were talking about my situation and being in love and being crushed, being hurt, and moving on and now being single and the next chapter in my life. He's been so great and such a champion. At times he gives me such inspiring words of you can do it professionally and personally."

But during that conversation about her impending divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage, Spelling let slip her true feelings on the subject of heartbreak.

"I made some commentary, like, 'No, I was in love. Maybe I wasn't in love. I'm not sure. No one's broken my heart since you,'" Spelling revealed. "And there was like pause, pause. And I was like, 'Oh my god, this is the first time I've said it in 30 years.'"

The episode cut out before Spelling could reveal Green's response.

The co-stars recently reunited at Steel City Con for a 90210 reunion, and Spelling said that when she gets together with Green, she reverts to her teenage self.

"It's been 30 years. We're just friends. I love his fiancée," she repeated. "It's not that. But if he says something to me, I get so flustered and riled up."

As for Doherty, Spelling confronted her friend about her previous podcast confession that she and Green had hooked up.

"I did not know until I listened to your podcast that you hooked up with Brian," Spelling said to Doherty, referencing her Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty podcast.

Brian Austin Green and Shannen Doherty attend BH90210 TV show panel, TCA Summer Press Tour, Los Angeles, Aug. 7, 2019. - Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

"Way later. Maybe I was doing Charmed? But it was so much later," Doherty insisted. "It was really short-lived. We tried something and we were like, 'Yeah, this isn't going to work.' The kissing didn't make sense."

"I can't even imagine you guys kissing," Spelling said.

"I can't imagine it now either. That's why it didn't go anywhere because it was awkward. It was super awkward," Doherty revealed. "There was no fireworks because we were so close and we'd known each other since we were little kids, essentially. I love Brian, he's one of my favorite humans, but there was no spark."

Spelling has previously talked about her romance with Green, noting that they have different perspectives on just how serious the fling was.

In 2020, Spelling spoke about it on the Women on Top podcast, saying, "[Brian] and I have different perspectives of what that was. There's the young girl version and the young boy version, so two different versions."

Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green in the BH90210 Reunion series premiere episode in 2019. - FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

"It's so funny, because to me, I was like, 'Remember that summer we were together? You said 'I love you' and I said 'I love you.' And he remembers none of that," she said at the time. "He was like, 'No, we hooked up. We were friends.' And I was like, 'Cool, OK.' Even now I'm like, 'OK, cool.'"

As for Spelling's present day, she recently filed for divorce from ex McDermott after 18 years of marriage and months of separation. The former couple share five kids together: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

A source recently told ET, "Tori filing for divorce from Dean was not a surprise to either of them. They have both been getting their ducks in a row and a plan in place for the past couple of years."

"They wanted to make sure that they're both taken care of individually and also as co-parents," the source continued. "It's not a volatile situation on either end and things are actually pretty cordial between them. Their co-parenting situation is fine and continuing to get better."

RELATED CONTENT: