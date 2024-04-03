After nearly 18 years of marriage, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are no more.

"I just filed for divorce," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum declared at the start of her premiere episode of her podcast, misSPELLING. "Whoa, I said the words that I've said in my head for, like, 16 years. Wild."

Indeed, Tori and Dean's relationship was far from a smooth one. In the course of almost two decades together, the pair cheated on their former spouses with each other, tied the knot, welcomed five children, and weathered a storm of financial troubles and Dean's infidelity, all of which often put them back in the headlines. They also opted to shine a spotlight directly on their personal life as they starred in multiple seasons of several reality shows, including the Lifetime docuseries True Tori in the aftermath of Dean's cheating.

Despite their personal struggles, they remained together working through their issues as the highs and lows of their marriage continued. As Tori wrote in what would be her final anniversary tribute to Dean back in 2019, "13 years ago... I married my soulmate. My best friend. And, together we created 5 unbelievable little souls. I love that 13 years later we still have the passion of newlyweds. Always my beautiful boy! And I’m always your TT girl. Love you @imdeanmcdermott thanks for being my partner in this lifetime."

So how did they go from soulmates to separation? Revisit their rocky romance with ET's timeline below.

August 2004 -- Tori and Dean meet on the set of Mind Over Murder

The two first met as the stars of the 2005 TV movie, which filmed in Ottawa in the summer of 2004. As Tori later confirmed in her 2009 memoir, sTORI TELLING, they spent the night together the first day they met. However, they were both already married -- she to Charlie Shanian, whom she wed just a year earlier, and he to his wife of then-11 years, Mary Jo Eustace, with whom he welcomed a son named Jack. "Tellingly, the following day when I woke up next to Dean," Tori wrote, "I had no regrets."

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for VH1

May 7, 2006 -- Tori and Dean tie the knot

Less than one month after finalizing her divorce from Charlie, Tori married Dean in Fiji sans guests, but with a People crew to capture exclusive photos. "We were man and wife. We kissed, and all five of the other people there clapped," Tori recalled in her book. "Then Dean said, 'I'm going to take my wife for a walk down the beach.'"

March 13, 2007 -- Tori and Dean welcome their first child

Less than a year after becoming husband and wife, the couple became parents to their first child together when Tori gave birth to their son, Liam. "Happy 17th birthday to my 1st baby @liammcdermott___ aka Monkey," Tori wrote to her son in March 2024. "You were born via emergency yet came out sleeping. On point. All eyes on you yet chill af. You've had an extremely hard year yet your energy, positivity, empathy, kindness, humor, creativity, and light shines past any obstacles. I love you with all my heart and soul. You astound me daily. So proud to be your mom. Always be you. You are amazing. In awe of your being. Love, P Mama."

Elizabeth Messina/WireImage

March 20, 2007 -- Tori and Dean become reality TV stars

Their first joint foray into reality TV began in 2007 with the premiere of Tori & Dean: Inn Love on Oxygen. The show centered on their quest to run a bed and breakfast. After two seasons, the show was renamed Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood, which spanned four more seasons before ending in 2012.

June 9, 2008 -- Tori gives birth to their first daughter

The following year, they welcomed a new member of the family when their first daughter, Stella, was born. "It’s official… my baby girl Buggy 🐞 is 15!" Tori proclaimed on Instagram in June 2023. "So proud of the incredible human you are @stella_mcdermott08 . You have always led with kindness and empathy. Despite bullying in many areas of your life you continue to lead with hope and optimism and are an inspiration to girls everywhere. Your heart is giant! And, you excel at everything you do. Baker, Master Chef winner, crochet wizard, designer, DIY dream, makeup master, fashionista, and extreme animal lover. Best big sister and fur baby mama. You inspire me daily and I aspire to be the human you are when I grow up! I love you my #bffbaby."

May 8, 2010 -- Tori and Dean renew their vows

Four years after their Fiji wedding, Tori and Dean tied the knot again in a vow renewal ceremony in California. Around that time, they appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and denied divorce rumors. "We're so together," Dean told Ellen. "There's no divorce in our future at all."

Oct. 10, 2011 -- Tori gives birth to baby No. 3

A year later, their family grew again with the birth of their third child, daughter Hattie. "My Hattie Cat is 12 today…," Tori celebrated in an Instagram post in October 2023. "The beauty, the kindness, the humor, the creativity , the strength, the wisdom, the bravery…this is the magical human that Hattie is. She surprises and inspires me daily. She is an example to humankind. IYKYK. Wish Hattie a happy 12th birthday at @hattie_mid Love you Hattie with all my heart and soul xoxo."

Aug. 30, 2012 -- Tori gives birth to baby No. 4

Just five months after giving birth for the third time, Tori and Dean announced in March 2012 they were expecting yet again. That August, the actress became a mom of four with the birth of their second son, Finn.

Dec. 26, 2013 -- Dean's infidelity emerges

A day after Christmas, Us Weekly reported Dean cheated on Tori with a woman he met while promoting his show, Chopped Canada, in Toronto earlier that month.

Jan. 23, 2014 -- Dean is in treatment

"I am truly sorry for the mistakes I have made and for the pain I've caused my family. I take full responsibility for my actions and have voluntarily checked myself into a treatment center to address some health and personal issues," Dean said in a statement issued at the time. "I am grateful to be getting the help I need so I can become the husband and father my family deserves."

April 22, 2014 -- Tori and Dean's Lifetime docuseries True Tori premieres

For two seasons, the couple chronicled their relationship in the aftermath of Dean's infidelity on television.

2016 -- Financial troubles for Tori and Dean

The daughter of late Hollywood producer Aaron Spelling faced a series of headline-making legal issues in 2016, including a January lawsuit from American Express for more than $37,000 in credit card debt. That July, ET obtained court documents confirming the state of California placed a tax lien for $259,108.23 on the couple's property for alleged unpaid state taxes. By the end of that year, they also faced a lawsuit from City National Bank over more than $200,000 in alleged unpaid debt.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

March 2, 2017 -- Tori gives birth to baby No. 5

Ahead of their headline-making financial woes, Dean confirmed to ET in January 2016 that their relationship was "in the best place it's ever been." Five months after celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in May 2016, the couple announced they were once again expecting. The following year, their third son, Beau, was born. "I'm definitely way outnumbered," Tori told ET in August 2017. "I always am like, 'I can do it, I can do everything.' And then I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, Dean. I need help. Like, someone carry the baby.' It's hard."

November 2021 -- Marital struggles strike again

Following sightings of Tori without her wedding ring on, a source told ET the couple was "very much struggling." "Tori and Dean do things as a family for the sake of their kids and live in the same house, but sleep in separate rooms," a source told ET at the time. "Tori is more vocal about what goes on between them, and Dean is just completely checked out."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LuskinOIC

June 17, 2023 -- Tori and Dean separate

According to Tori's March 2024 divorce filing obtained by ET, she listed June 17, 2023 as their date of separation -- the same day Dean posted and later took down his own social media announcement. "It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the actor's since-deleted Instagram statement read. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

November 2023 -- Dean speaks from sober living

In a tell-all interview with The Daily Mail, Dean revealed he had been drinking and taking pills the night he posted his separation announcement. "After I sent the post, I took some more pills, and I took six or seven Ambien in the hopes that I would not wake up," he told the outlet. "Thank God I did. Because I would've ruined so many lives if I had died." The father of six, who spoke of his decades-long struggles with alcohol, confirmed he spent 40 days in rehab that summer and was staying in a sober living house at the time of the interview. By the time of his interview, ET confirmed via a source that he had started dating a woman named Lily Calo while Tori was later spotted kissing ad executive Ryan Cramer.

March 28, 2024 -- Tori files for divorce

On March 28, 2024, Tori signed a petition for dissolution of her nearly 20-year marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The papers -- in which she requested joint legal custody, but full physical custody of their five children as well as spousal support -- were filed the following day.

RELATED CONTENT: