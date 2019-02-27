Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's financial issues continue.

The couple was served with an order of examination earlier this month in regards to their case against City National Bank, according to legal documents obtained by ET. The company wants to examine the pair’s finances after suing the couple in 2016 over a $205,000 debt they allegedly declined to pay.

Spelling, 45, and McDermott, 52, are ordered to report to court for the examination so that the bank can decide how to collect the money. If the pair do not attend their hearing, they could be arrested for being in contempt of court.

Things are ramping up for Spelling in her professional life, as Fox announced on Wednesday that it had picked up a Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion series for six episodes, set to air this summer. The show will follow original stars Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Spelling, who will play "heightened" versions of themselves.

Spelling -- who recently appeared on The Masked Singer -- opened up about the project to ET last month. "[It will be a] blend about doing the behind the scenes of a reboot, so don't worry -- all the fans will get to see scenes within scenes so they won't be disappointed. They'll see [the characters] Donna and David, but they'll also see [the real people], Tori and Brian and Jennie and everyone else," she added.

See more on the actress in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'90210' Six-Episode Reunion Series Lands at Fox

Tori Spelling Dishes on 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Reunion Series (Exclusive)

Tori Spelling Explains the Special Story Behind Unicorn Disguise on 'The Masked Singer' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery