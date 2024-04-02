Following Tori Spelling's move to officially file for divorce from estranged husband Dean McDermott, a source tells ET that the decision was not unexpected, and the exes are being "cordial" when it comes to supporting and coparenting their five children.

A source tells ET, "Tori filing for divorce from Dean was not a surprise to either of them. They have both been getting their ducks in a row and a plan in place for the past couple of years."

"They wanted to make sure that they're both taken care of individually and also as coparents," the source says. "It's not a volatile situation on either end and things are actually pretty cordial between them. Their coparenting situation is fine and continuing to get better."

The source adds that the Beverly Hills 90210 alum, 50, is "feeling good and excited about this new chapter" in her life after she filed for divorce last week, nine months after McDermott announced he'd split from his wife of nearly two decades.

"She's looking forward to continuing to share her story on her podcast. She likes that she has a place to speak her mind without being questioned," the source continues. "She feels like it's her own type of tell-all book but in a new format."

The source says that the split has been "sad" for their children "because they are being talked about and approached by friends at school -- but Tori and Dean are doing their best to support them."

Spelling and McDermott, 57, share five children -- Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

According to divorce docs, which were obtained by ET last week, Spelling listed her and McDermott's separation as June 17, 2023 and noted that irreconcilable differences are the reason for the split.

Spelling is requesting spousal support from McDermott and is asking the court to terminate her estranged husband's ability to receive financial support. Spelling is also requesting sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their children.

Since their split, both Spelling and McDermott have moved on romantically. McDermott has been dating Lily Calo, while Spelling is seeing Ryan Cramer, whom she was spotted out with back in November.

The source says, "Dean is still seeing Lily and Tori feels fine and neutral about it. She is still doing her own thing and seeing Ryan, but he is a very under-the-radar type of guy."

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Spelling and McDermott were "in a much better space" as of late.

"Dean has been taking care of himself, which has made it easier for him and Tori to coparent," the source said. "Dean has been more involved with their kids, and they're all doing well and regrouping as a family."

However, just weeks later, photos surfaced of the pair having an emotional meetup at a storage unit. In pics obtained by ET, Spelling could be seen throwing a bag towards McDermott and crying in her car. Spelling's filing came shortly thereafter.

