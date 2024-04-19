Tori Spelling is addressing a frequent question she receives from fans. The 50-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 star opened up on Friday's episode of her misSPELLING podcast about fans asking her why she hasn't been cast on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I'm like, I don't know," Spelling said of her response to fans.

However, she has touched on the topic with Bravo boss Andy Cohen.

"Once I asked Andy Cohen, who I love and have known forever, been on his show many times. He was like, 'Yeah, we keep getting this question,'" she recalled. "And I'm like, 'So, Andy, what's the answer?' He was like, 'Ehh, I don't know. You and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I can't see it.'"

The mother of five said that Cohen then asked her if she knew any of the cast members of the hit Bravo reality show personally.

"I go, 'Every single one of them I am friends with and have known forever and have a history,'" she shared. "But whoa, whoa, whoa, wasn't I the OG Beverly Hills? I don't understand."

Andy Cohen, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2019. - Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Spelling, who played Donna Martin on the long running Beverly Hills-based teen soap, has her own theories for why Cohen hasn't cast her on the reality show.

"What I really want to say to him, and I'm a little passive aggressive, so I'm like, 'Huh! All the fans ask, Andy, so I don't know, whatever that's fine,'" she shared. "What I wanted to say is, 'Uh, is it 'cause I'm broke? Let's be real.'"

Spelling is currently in the middle of a divorce from her ex, Dean McDermott. The two are parents to five kids — Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

Her financial struggles have been well documented through the years, and in a recent episode of misSPELLING, Spelling admitted she is "not good with money," and is currently in the process of cleaning out her multiple storage facilities amid financial struggles.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Stella Doreen McDermott, Hattie Margaret McDermott, Liam Aaron McDermott, Finn Davey McDermott and Beau Dean McDermott attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - JB Lacroix/WireImage

This isn't the first time Spelling has talked about not being invited to be on RHOBH. In 2022, she spoke on former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel's ReWives podcast.

"There was always speculation I was going to be on the show," Spelling told Frankel at the time. "It would be like, 'Tori Spelling in talks,' and I'd be like, 'What are these talks?' They've never even called my agent."

Spelling went on to explain she thought nothing of the rumors until she heard that her friend, Jennie Garth, had been invited to join instead.

"When Jennie said, 'Oh yeah, they offered it to me one year,' I was like, 'OK,'" Spelling continued. "I don't have any ego at all, and I've been beaten down for years, but I've got to say, I was kind of an OG Beverly Hills girl."

Kyle Richards (L) and actress Tori Spelling attend The Red CARpet Event Presented By SpokesMoms and sponsored by Britax and Buick at The Riviera Country Club on Sept. 10, 2011 in Pacific Palisades, California. - Michael Kovac/WireImage

In 2020, Spelling spoke with ET about the rumors.

'There's rumors every single season," Spelling told ET at the time. "I don't even know where they come from. I've always said I'm a huge fan. Jen knows I'm a huge fan. I watch all the Housewives -- I love it! It's my entertainment."

"We work hard, we mom hard and at the end of the night. I'm like, 'I'm putting on my Housewives,'" Spelling continued. "[But] no clue where [the rumor] came from."

At the time both she and Garth said they wouldn't consider being on the show if asked.

"We have so many projects that we want to do on camera and off camera," Spelling explained. "We're really good producing partners as well, so we have so many exciting things lined up that I'll stick to being a viewer."

Garth also admitted to ET that the show is "not my jam."

The current cast of RHOBH consists of Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Doris Kelsey, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley announced they would not be returning for another season.

RELATED CONTENT: