Dean McDermott is sober and staying positive amid his divorce from Tori Spelling.

On April 9, the Chopped Canada alum shared a message on Instagram about sobriety, stating, "If all you did today was stay sober, you're still winning. Keep that s**t up."

In the caption, McDermott wrote, "I’m proud of you. Nuff Said!! #cleanandsober #thesoberlife 🙏🤟"

In a candid interview with the Daily Mail in November 2023, McDermott revealed his battle with sobriety. He acknowledged that his struggles with substance abuse were a significant factor in his separation from Spelling.

"Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t -- I ended up in isolation," he told the outlet. "It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week, and a handful of narcos [prescription meds] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room."

He continued, "That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori. I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t live that life anymore. I was tired of the anger and the yelling."

McDermott added that Spelling was a pillar of support and encouraged him to seek treatment.

Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott in March 2024 after nearly 18 years of marriage and five children together.

Spelling and McDermott are parents to kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. McDermott is also the father of Jack, 24, from a previous relationship.

Spelling still has her moments where she doubts her decision to file for divorce from McDermott.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Stella Doreen McDermott, Hattie Margaret McDermott, Liam Aaron McDermott, Finn Davey McDermott and Beau Dean McDermott in 2019. - JB Lacroix/WireImage

"I'm not gonna lie, there are moments where I'm like, 'Should I have stayed?' What are the long-term ramifications on the children of staying in a marriage where they have a family, they're in the same house, it's all in tact, you move fluidly, but there's so much unhappiness, so much anger?'" the 50-year-old actress pondered on an episode of her misSPELLING podcast. "At what point is it worth it to have to go through that process where they're separated and they go see different parents? I don't know. I didn't know the answer until I was in it."

Both the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and the 57-year-old Canadian actor have moved on in the romance department.

"There's still times where I'm like, 'Oh…,' because we do have family dinners with Dean and his girlfriend," Spelling revealed. "I like her a lot. I like Lily a lot. It's just different."

McDermott was first romantically linked to Lily Calo, a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global in Los Angeles, in October 2023.

"Dean is a very good looking man. That has never changed. I think there was just so much resentment that was built up that I couldn't go back to that," Spelling said on her podcast.

She also shared her newfound belief that she doesn't think everyone should end up with their co-parent.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott - Michael Buckner/Getty Images for VH1

"I don't know if I believe that everyone should end up with the person they have kids with. I just don't know if it's ultimately possible," she said, adding that having kids "breaks a relationship."

"It's my belief now we have two soulmates or two partners we're supposed to have -- one for that chapter and one for our chapter," she noted.

As for Spelling's love life, she is seeing Ryan Cramer, who she was spotted out with in November. "The Dean is still seeing Lily and Tori feels fine and neutral about it. She is still doing her own thing and seeing Ryan, but he is a very under-the-radar type of guy," a source told ET.

"Tori filing for divorce from Dean was not a surprise to either of them. They have both been getting their ducks in a row and a plan in place for the past couple of years," the source added. "They wanted to make sure that they're both taken care of individually and also as co-parents. It's not a volatile situation on either end and things are actually pretty cordial between them. Their co-parenting situation is fine and continuing to get better."

