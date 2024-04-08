Tori Spelling is offering a glimpse into her current relationship with her ex, Dean McDermott. The estranged spouses are currently going through a divorce after Spelling officially filed earlier this month after 18 years of marriage.

On the second episode of her misSPELLING podcast, which dropped Monday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star opened up about being around McDermott's new girlfriend as their family finds a new normal.

"We do have family dinners with Dean and his girlfriend," Spelling shared, emitting a nervous laugh. "I like her a lot. I like Lily a lot. It's just different."

McDermott was first romantically linked to Lily Calo, a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global in Los Angeles, in October 2023.

Spelling and McDermott officially split in June 2023 after years of a tumultuous marriage. The exes share five kids together — Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. McDermott is also the father of Jack, 24, from a previous relationship.

Despite the split, Spelling admits to continuing to use her pet name for McDermott, even around his girlfriend.

"I still say 'Babe.' I always called him Babe. I say Babe in front of his girlfriend," she shared. "I'm like, 'What am I supposed to call him? Dean?' Like, I have not called him Dean in 18 years. It's so weird. I guess when I get a boyfriend or someone else that I call Babe, I'll stop calling him Babe."

As for the future of their relationship amid the ongoing divorce, Spelling remains hopeful.

"I hope it's going to be amicable. [We're] co-parenting very well right now," she said. "The kids are seeing him again and they're happy with his progress and the work he's done on himself. We're proud of him and we like his girlfriend and we all co-parent together."

A source previously told ET, "Tori filing for divorce from Dean was not a surprise to either of them. They have both been getting their ducks in a row and a plan in place for the past couple of years."

"They wanted to make sure that they're both taken care of individually and also as co-parents," the source noted. "It's not a volatile situation on either end and things are actually pretty cordial between them. Their co-parenting situation is fine and continuing to get better."

Meanwhile, Spelling is seeing Ryan Cramer, whom she was spotted out with back in November. The source told ET, "She is still doing her own thing and seeing Ryan, but he is a very under-the-radar type of guy."

