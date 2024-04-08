Tori Spelling is offering more insight into the state of her marriage to Dean McDermott prior to their split.

On Monday's episode of Spelling's misSPELLING podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star finished detailing her story of the June 2023 fight between the exes.

In last week's episode, Spelling shared the comment McDermott made that led to their split, revealing, "He said, 'Ugh, I'm so sick of this. I have been picking up Tori Spelling's s**t for 18 years.' And I f**king lost it."

In part 2 of the episode, Spelling talked about the aftermath of that comment, in which she threw her loaded baked potato on the ground and stormed into "our bedroom."

She went on to clarify the "our" she was referencing.

"Me and the kids -- because Dean and I didn't sleep together for three years, different bedrooms. His choice," she shared.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Stella Doreen McDermott, Hattie Margaret McDermott, Liam Aaron McDermott, Finn Davey McDermott and Beau Dean McDermott attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - JB Lacroix/WireImage

Spelling said that McDermott had previously claimed they didn't share a bed because there was a pig in there, but she denied this claim, saying a baby pig slept in their bed one night per the vet's recommendation in 2017.

"I was following orders. It was used to snuggling and it needed that for a few nights," she explained. "But when it peed between us, he was like, 'The pig's leaving the bed.' And I was like, 'Understood.' And that was it. That was the only night the pig was in the bed."

The mother of five insisted, "The animals and kids didn't come between us in the bed."

She added that another excuse her ex made for not sleeping in their bed with her was because she slept with the TV on.

"I had the TV on for distraction to distract my life, just to zone out and be entertained," she said, later adding, "I don't even sleep with the TV on anymore, isn't that ironic?"

Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling attend the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children, Stand for Kids Gala at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 10, 2023 in Universal City, California. - Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LuskinOIC

This isn't the first time Spelling has talked about not sharing a bed with her estranged husband. In 2021, Spelling appeared on SiriusXM Radio Andy's Jeff Lewis Live where she talked about her kids sharing her bed.

"You know what, right now my kids and dogs sleep in my bed," she said at the time. "[Dean's] in a room."

"Since he left, this is not good you guys. But since he left, he was gone for six months filming in another country. They all stayed with me," she continued. "So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms. They have beds in there and two sleep in bed with me. And pets. Three dogs."

Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott earlier this month after 18 years of marriage. The 50-year-old actress listed the date of their separation at being in June 2023, when they had the alleged fight she has detailed on her podcast.

Noting that McDermott has since gotten clean and sober, Spelling acknowledged that sometimes she has "moments" of doubt about her decision to leave her husband.

"I'm not gonna lie, there's moments where I'm like, 'Should I have stayed?' What are the long-term ramifications on the children of staying in a marriage where they have a family, they're in the same house, it's all in tact, you move fluidly, but there's so much unhappiness, so much anger?'" Spelling mused on Monday's episode of her misSPELLING podcast. "At what point is it worth it to have to go through that process where they're separated and they go see different parents? I don't know. I didn't know the answer until I was in it."

Actress Tori Spelling (L) and fiance Dean McDermott (R) attend the VH1 "So NoTORIous" Screening Party at Jimmy's Lounge on March 28, 2006 in Hollywood, California. - Michael Buckner/Getty Images for VH1

Spelling and McDermott are parents to kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. McDermott is also the father of Jack, 24, from a previous relationship.

Both the 50-year-old actress and the 57-year-old Canadian actor have moved on in the romance department.

"There's still times where I'm like, 'Oh…,' because we do have family dinners with Dean and his girlfriend," Spelling revealed. "I like her a lot. I like Lily a lot. It's just different."

McDermott was first romantically linked to Lily Calo, a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global in Los Angeles, in October 2023.

As for Spelling, she is seeing Ryan Cramer, whom she was spotted out with back in November.

"Dean is still seeing Lily and Tori feels fine and neutral about it," a source told ET. "She is still doing her own thing and seeing Ryan, but he is a very under-the-radar type of guy."

