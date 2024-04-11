Tori Spelling is ready to change her ways. The 50-year-old TV star continued with her tell-all misSPELLING podcast on Thursday, sharing in the new episode that she was combing through her four storage units in an effort to pare down her items and simplify her life.

"I'm a hoarder, you guys! Hi, my name's Tori and I'm a hoarder. There I said it," Spelling said, alternating between self-deprecation and sadness. "I always tell people, 'I'm not a hoarder. I'm a collector.'"

She added that one life change that made her realize she needed to cut back on her stuff was moving her family into an AirBNB due to an infestation of mold in her home. She said she started feeling like she could "breathe" again and wondered why.

"I can breathe because I don't have all my s**t falling on top of me," she said, adding, "I would like to clean up my life for my kids because they deserve better."

Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling attend the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children, Stand for Kids Gala at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 10, 2023 in Universal City, California. - Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LuskinOIC

Spelling shares five kids with her estranged husband, Dean McDermott — Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. McDermott is also the father of Jack, 24, from a previous relationship.

Spelling's need to downsize and her financial struggles have been well-documented in recent years. In August 2023, she was seen living in an RV with her five kids after they had to vacate her home due to a mold infestation. Spelling has since claimed on her podcast that the RV was for a family vacation.

At the time, a source told ET that it had been "difficult for her to find a place to stay" because "her financial situation is not great."

"Tori is doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids," the source added.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star officially filed for divorce from the Canadian actor after years of estrangement late last month. The couple separated in June 2023 following a blowout fight that Spelling detailed on a previous episode of the podcast.

"For a long time Dean wanted to clear these out and he was right," Spelling admitted of McDermott's take on the storage units. "He said, 'We've gotta pare down and we don't need this stuff. And sometimes stuff is just stuff.' But for me, it wasn't just stuff, even small things. It was my story. It was my journey."

The actress, who comes from a Hollywood legacy, said that getting rid of her things felt "like I didn't exist, like I was just erasing something and so I couldn't let go."

She noted that on May 1 she loses the storage facilities, saying, "But now I'm ready to let go of a lot of stuff. Well, because I have to, because I can't pay for it."

Spelling, the daughter of famed film and TV producer Aaron Spelling and her mother, Candy Spelling, shared that she grew up in a 56,000-square foot home.

ori Spelling, Aaron Spelling & Candy Spelling during The 15th Carousel Of Hope Ball - Arrivals at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. - Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

"I don't want sympathy, but I was taught or I wasn't taught how to function in the real world and I'm doing the best I can," she explained. "I want to tell you something that's not going to be shocking. I'm not good with money. I suck with money. I didn't even know how to write a check until I was in my 40s."

She added that she watched her co-stars make better financial decisions while she made less responsible decisions and spent her paychecks immediately.

"All my co-stars were making investments. They were buying properties," she said. "They were being smart about it. And I didn't know and I had no guidance at all."

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Spelling is "feeling good and excited about this new chapter" of her life after filing for divorce.

"She's looking forward to continuing to share her story on her podcast. She likes that she has a place to speak her mind without being questioned," the source continued. "She feels like it's her own type of tell-all book but in a new format."

