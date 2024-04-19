Tori Spelling isn't sure about the next chapter of her romantic life. The 50-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 star recently filed for divorce from her husband of 18 years, Dean McDermott, after months of separation.

But the TV star was confronted with the reality of her situation during a recent reunion with her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars.

Spelling detailed her appearance at the Steel City Con on Friday's episode of her misSPELLING podcast, including catching up with her longtime friends and co-stars, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty and more.

"We just laugh so hard together because we all regress to those teens," she explained. "They say you can't go home again. Yeah, you can. We always have so much fun together."

Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, Luke Perry, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling on Beverly Hills, 90210 - Mark Sennet/Getty Images

But Spelling noted that it was difficult for her seeing her friends again at such a transitional time in her life.

"This is the first time since I saw the entire group since I filed for divorce. So, you know me, I don't like people to feel bad for me," she shared. "Everyone goes through hard things in their life, none of us are victims. It's our decision to step beyond that."

Amidst the reunion, one conversation with co-star Ian Ziering left her reeling.

"I love Ian. He just always gives me such a pep talk and we're so close. He's obviously checked in a gazillion times, but it's the first time he's had me in person," Spelling explained. "At dinner one night he said, 'So what is the next step?… for you personally. What do you feel?' And he goes, 'Are you on any dating sites?'"

Tori Spelling and actor Ian Ziering attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival and Daytime Stage at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. - Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Spelling admitted that the question caught her off-guard, saying, "I had that moment where I'm like, 'What?! Oh my god.' It's as if you said the most offensive thing to me. And what he was saying was, 'Well, that's evolution. Eventually you're going to get yourself out there and it's gonna be great and it's your second chapter.' But I had that moment where I was like, 'No, I would never. I'm never getting on a dating site.'"

The mother of five then admitted that the question made her consider the possibility of a dating site, sharing, "I've never done it. I've been married for 18 years, dating sites didn't exist then."

Spelling and McDermott split in June 2023. They share kids Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

Stella Spelling, Tori Spelling, Beau Spelling, Dean McDermott, Finn Spelling, and Hattie Spelling attend the Luskin Orthopaedic Institute for Children, Stand for Kids Gala at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 10, 2023 in Universal City, California. - Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LuskinOIC

Since their split, Spelling has been spotted locking lips with advertising CEO Ryan Cramer in November 2023.

At the time, a source told ET, "Tori is having fun and enjoying getting back out there. She doesn’t mind that the news of her dating is public."

It's unclear whether Spelling and Cramer have continued to keep in touch, though she has not mentioned him on her podcast. As for McDermott, he's been dating Lily Calo since October 2023.

Spelling previously revealed that she has spent a lot of time with the couple.

"We do have family dinners with Dean and his girlfriend," Spelling said on a recent podcast episode. "I like her a lot. I like Lily a lot. It's just different."

